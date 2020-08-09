Summerville to focus on businesses in small pockets of unincorporated Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE — The Flowertown Garden Center is a speck of green and colorful flowers in town. Neighbored by supply stores, a car dealership and an antique store, the business is one of the few locally owned garden centers in the area.

Its uniqueness doesn’t stop at its appearance or supplies. The center on East 5th North Street also sits in a “doughnut hole" — one of several pieces of unincorporated Dorchester County scattered in and around the town.

Summerville officials are looking to be strategic with the way they bring these islands of county property into the town’s limits. Property owners in doughnut holes don’t pay taxes to the town and use different police and garbage services.

The goal is to prioritize business-heavy areas versus residential to increase the town’s tax base. The problem is that filling up these spaces means convincing businesses and homeowners to voluntarily join Summerville through annexation.

That process comes with its own administrative stressors and a higher tax burden for business owners.

“I just knew this property was available," said Paul Moore, the owner of the Flowertown Garden Center. “It just happened to be a county property.”

Moore has always been a business owner with the county. He’s content and doesn’t necessarily feel any great urge to join with the town.

Doughnut holes have created what the town refers to as leap-frog development with public service gaps and confusion around town council representation. Summerville and Dorchester County public service agencies, like emergency responders, have had to negotiate partnerships to help with assisting residents.

“It is confusing for us, fire and EMS,” said Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight.

The town also usually gets calls during elections from residents confused about why they can’t participate in town elections, despite a Summerville address.

Part of the town’s growth strategy involves incorporating doughnut holes into its limits. In its draft of a comprehensive plan for the next 20 years, Summerville lists filling some of those spaces through annexations as one its objectives.

The purpose is to establish a growth pattern that will help with maintaining the town’s budget.

Some of the areas with doughnut holes that Summerville is considering include the space between downtown and Interstate 26 and along Bacons Bridge Road. These areas are filled with a combination of local and franchise businesses.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to bring balance to our Summerville tax base,” said Michael Lisle, the town’s economic development and annexation coordinator.

Managing growth

Annexation is how municipalities grow and South Carolina is rather unique with the process.

Some states have rules for annexation without the property owner’s consent. The Palmetto State does not.

There are three ways annexations can happen here. The first is through 100 percent of the property owners agreeing to be annexed by an ordinance. Most of the time this is with a singular property owner.

The second method is for a community with several property owners. Seventy-five percent of the owners have to agree with annexation.

The last method is for 25 percent of property owners to petition for a special election where the annexation is placed on a ballot. And, in general, a property must be neighboring a municipality's existing border to be annexed in it.

“It’s a pretty difficult process," said Jessi Shuler, the director of planning for Summerville.

Completely incorporating all of the doughnut holes isn't currently beneficial for the town. Annexing residential neighborhoods just means more people who need services and not necessarily the tax base to cover that cost.

The town isn’t opposed to approving residential areas applying for annexation. But officials are prioritizing commercial areas in the early stages of growth.

“It doesn’t necessarily make sense for us to annex an entire neighborhood," Shuler said.

This was seen with the Nexton development on the edge of Summerville. The area includes a residential portion and a commercial business area.

Only the business portion has been annexed into the town.

Russ Cornette, the town's director of public works, said one of the biggest services the town offers is trash pickup. More people annexed means more people to include in pickup routes.

The town also doesn't take responsibility for road repairs or improvements unless it has the greater majority of the property within a subdivision.

Officials say the town can handle the increased infrastructure strain if growth is strategic.

Service gaps

Doughnut holes have pushed emergency service providers to come up with their own methods of addressing service gaps.

In 2017, Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville’s fire department entered into a mutual aid agreement. This allows the closest emergency station to provide aid regardless of jurisdictions.

Before then, things were more complicated.

“Basically, you had to ask permission to help,” said Richard Waring IV, chief of Summerville Fire & Rescue.

Waring said the ideal solution would be if annexation was easier to put a stop to the unincorporated county pockets. And the sheriff agrees.

“That’s a problem I think in every county,” Knight said.

Knight and his deputies work closely with the Summerville Police Department to help with confusions around jurisdictions. He encourages deputies to try to respond to all calls as usual and work with SPD with determining who is technically in charge.

“It's getting a little better, but it's still complicated,” Knight said.

Weighing the options

Moore has always worked with Dorchester County when it comes to his business. That didn't change when Moore discovered he was in a doughnut hole after he moved to his current property in 2010.

“It kind of helped me, knowing who I needed to go to," he said.

He knows who to reach out to with Dorchester County about taxes, code enforcement and general resources. He said his experience with the county hasn't been stressful.

The garden center is in a small pocket of county property surrounded by other businesses. It's one of the ideal locations to encourage annexation since it fits into the parameters of the town's strategy.

It falls in the area between downtown and the interstate and it's not heavily residential.

“I wouldn't be opposed to it if the accommodations and the way things are now and the tax codes are the same," Moore said.

Lisle, the economic development coordinator, said when a property gets annexed one of the biggest changes comes with the town's property tax rate.

Being in town instead of the county will cost more. Dorchester County and Summerville both have a 2 percent hospitality tax. But Summerville’s business license fees are higher. Summerville also has a higher millage rate — the amount of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value.

The potential new tax burden has been the main reason why some of the doughnut hole businesses Lisle has already reached out to have declined annexation.

“It really has been a financial decision," he said.

Though annexing is more expensive, Lisle believes the added town services make it worth it. It would give businesses and residents the opportunity to have representation on Town Council. They would get faster access to local services like fire rescue and police, he said.

In 2019, the town adopted a Unified Development Ordinance. It consolidates all of the town's regulations around development into one document.

It also makes developing within the town’s guidelines easier, Lisle said.

“It just gives those commercial property owners a little more flexibility,” he said.

It’s up to owners like Moore to weigh their options and determine which path is the most beneficial. With growth, annexations and closing doughnut holes, Lisle said the town has to make sure they do all of this while making sure they are able to consistently deliver public services.