Summerville to bring back ice skating rink amid COVID-19 pandemic

SUMMERVILLE — The ice skating rink will return to town this winter with some changes because of the pandemic.

From Nov. 23 to mid-January, residents will have opportunity to book a hour of ice skating time with at Summerville Skates. The rink will be organized by Summerville Dream, a group dedicated to the revitalization of the downtown area.

This will be only the second year the rink will appear in the town following its debut in 2019. The town is slated to invest $125,000 from its hospitality fund into the rink.

This is $5,000 less from what organizers requested from the town in 2019.

"As with last year Dream will return 90 percent of net income back to the town," said Steve Donger, the executive director of Summerville DREAM.

With the pandemic, skating rink staff will be masked while guests will be allowed to skate in only one direction. The number of people at the rink will be limited to help with social distancing.

The facility will be located in a lot at 208 S. Cedar St. Additional bottles of hand sanitizer will also be placed around the rink. Residents can book time online at www.summervilledream.org for a contactless registration.

The town's parks and recreation department is also helping with the rink. Amy Evans, the department's director, said that 2020 has come with a lot of shared challenging experiences in the community with the pandemic.

"I think it is important that Parks and Recreation provide and support experiences and activities for people when it is possible to offer them safely," she said.

Her hope is that the rink will encourage families to go outside and have fun together while building some positive memories for 2020.

Organizers say the rink is another opportunity to get more people in the downtown area. The idea is that families will reserve time at the rink and then potentially eat at a local restaurant or shop at a nearby business.

Brad Mallet, the owner of Coastal Coffee Roasters near downtown, is one of the merchants that says he sees the value of the rink. Some merchants and organizers have found it easier to practice social distancing with outdoor events.

So putting something people can do outside in the heart of downtown, Mallet said, is a win win. He and Doniger agree that more people in the downtown area means more potential customers for local businesses.

"It doesn't even have to be my coffee," Mallet said. "I think it's a great community value."

In 2019 there was debate among town council members around approving the allocation of $130,000 for the seasonal ice skating rink.

The allocation received a 4-3 vote for approval. Some council members argued in 2019 that the downtown area was likely not the best location for a temporary structure.

“I felt like we had a great debate with council," Doniger said. “I think that was a great thing.”

The $130,000 was used for infrastructure costs like building the rink, properly cooling it and allocating additional electric power to the space.

The rink ended up making $72,000 in revenue by the end of its 2019-2020 run. In addition to the pandemic, organizes foresee weather being a challenge as well.

Doniger said the rink lost out on making additional funds because of heavy rain days.

"We might be the only people in South Carolina hoping for cold weather," he said.