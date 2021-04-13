Summerville to adopt formal rules around house arrest programs

SUMMERVILLE — Courts with jurisdiction in Summerville have allowed some nonviolent offenders to serve house arrest as an alternative to incarceration.

The recently unearthed complication, however, is that town officials are just now realizing there wasn't a town ordinance permitting the practice, which is required for it to legally continue.

Town Council is now taking steps to rectify the situation, formally passing first reading of an ordinance covering home detention or house-arrest programs.

The goal to have something that aligns closely with state rules.

It's based off of a 1976 state law that allows for a home-detention program to be set up as an alternative to confining certain criminal offenders in Dorchester, Charleston and Berkley county detention centers.

Up until now, Summerville's program was centered around the state law without any rules of its own.

At an April 8 Town Council meeting, the proposal was introduced with Mayor Ricky Waring emphasizing its necessity.

According to Waring, after conversations with local judges, he learned the town had been essentially conducting the program illegally.

"We need the ordinance," he said. "We have to do this."

The new law doesn't mean Town Council members will have authority over which specific individuals are placed in the program. That power rests with the courts. But in order for courts to assign individuals to the program, a Summerville ordinance has to exist.

The program is an alternative to incarceration for low-risk, juvenile and nonviolent offenders. Some of the correctional programs that qualify for it under the town's law would include probation, community corrections and institutional furlough.

The new rules would be for courts in town as well as those with jurisdictional limits that are in Summerville.

One of the additional discussions around the town introducing the law is whether to make it stricter than what the state demands.

"I think it should require monitoring," said Councilman Walter Bailey.

Though he isn't opposed to the existence of a home-detention program, Bailey said he would like to see it become a little more restrictive. This would mean adding more rules and increasing oversight around participants in the program.

The problem is whether the town has the legal authority to do so. In the coming weeks, Summerville's attorney will explore that authority.

The proposal now goes to a second reading.