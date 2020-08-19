Summerville to add more pickleball courts amid paddle sport's growing popularity

Summerville is joining the pickleball craze, with new courts coming to Doty Park this fall.

The town was recently selected as one of three communities to be a part of the beverage company Sparkling Ice's Cheers to You Town Beautification Project. With this program, the horseshoe pits at Doty Park, near the downtown area, will be converted to new outdoor pickleball courts at no cost to the community.

Officials were asked by the company to highlight beautification plans in the area that it could help support. Amy Evans, the town's parks and recreation director, said Summerville provided several projects and the company settled on the pickleball courts.

The new project was something that officials have been talking about since February.

“It was a really unique opportunity," Evans said. “We’re super excited to partner with them.”

Pickleball is a growing recreational sport and competitive activity in the Lowcountry. The USA Pickleball Association hosted a sanctioned three-day tournament at LTP Daniel Island last fall. More than 200 players from across the U.S. participated.

The sport is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Players use a solid paddle instead of a tennis racket.

When the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville opened last summer, pickleball was one the of the most popular activities. Pam Zanowski, the center's facility manager, said the activity routinely pulls in veteran players and beginners.

The courts at the center were always busy prior to the pandemic, she said. When the inside of the center had to close amid rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the center converted an outdoor tennis court to an outdoor pickleball court.

“That kind of just exploded," Zanowski said. “They are playing at 7 in the morning and 7 in the evening."

Around 15 to 20 players are routinely outside at the courts on Saturdays. The center has around 75 people on a phone application dedicated to reserving the courts. The sport has also been popular with younger residents.

The center organized a small youth camp over the summer with 10 children who learned how to play.

Zanowski, a pickleball enthusiast, said the charm of the activity is that it doesn't involve as much running as tennis. It's competitive and still allows people to get a good workout.

"It's addicting," she said.

Doty Park is open from dawn to dusk. Residents will have access to the new courts free of charge anytime during that time period. It will be ran similar to a public outdoor basketball court.

Rollins is open from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday. Non-members of the center have to pay a $3 fee to have access to the pickleball court.

“After seeing the community’s enthusiasm for the sport of pickleball, we’re excited to provide a fun new recreational outlet for the town," said Chis Hall, the CEO of Sparkling Ice's parent company, Talking Rain, in a release.

A completion date hasn't been finalized for the new Doty Park courts, but officials want to finish by the end of September or early October.