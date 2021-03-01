Summerville thrift shop to raise $100,000 for town nonprofits

SUMMERVILLE — For more than 20 years, Second Chance Thrift Shop has been directly funneling all of its profits into Summerville nonprofit organizations that support residents facing hardship, and now its leaders hope to give more through the ongoing pandemic.

Last year, the Bacons Bridge Road charity thrift shop was able to donate $65,000, according to the organization's published community support record.

In 2021, volunteers with the shop are hoping to reach $100,000.

“With COVID, we don’t know if we'll make it," said Jan Hursey, a volunteer and board member with Second Chance Thrift Shop. "It'll depend on business."

The store is run by community volunteers and all of its profits go toward donations.

Three organizations in town routinely receive help from Second Chance: Meals on Wheels of Summerville and Dorchester County Community Outreach, which oversees two Summerville homeless shelters, share 50 percent of the shop's profits. HELP of Summerville, a nonprofit that provides immediate short-term emergency assistance to families in crisis, receives the other 50 percent.

Mary Ann Schoch, who chairs the thrift shop's board of trustees, said HELP of Summerville is kind of like their sister organization.

"They really have taken a hit," Schoch said.

Gray Thomas has been chair of HELP of Summerville for the past 16 years. During the pandemic, she said the group has seen an increase in assistance requests.

In 2020, she said, the $32,500 received from Second Chance allowed the charity to assist more than 1,000 residents during the pandemic. The organization also recently received more requests for rent assistance, with some residents struggling to keep up with bills during the pandemic.

Second Chance Thrift Shop was created by HELP of Summerville in the 1980s to help fund some of its initiatives, Thomas said. Now, the shop has grown to be the financial backbone of HELP. In 2019, the organization received more than $52,000 from Second Chance.

“We were the parents, now they have become the parents because they’re supporting us," Thomas said.

HELP of Summerville doesn't advertise. Residents also don't directly approach the nonprofit for support.

All of the clients that benefit from the nonprofit's assistance get connected through another organization. For example, Trident United Way often reaches out to HELP of Summerville to assist a resident with emergency support.

The majority of HELP of Summerville's funds go to helping people with utility bills. The organization's assistance usually comes when a client has been threatened with having utilities shut off.

Because it does not advertise, Thomas said the support from Second Chance is valuable. And volunteers with Second Chance said they feel the same about the work of HELP of Summerville.

“We refer to it as our mini Red Cross," Hursey said.

With many of the elderly volunteers at the store decreasing their hours for safety reasons during the pandemic, Hursey said more community support is always welcomed and encouraged.

Those wishing to support or volunteer with Second Chance can do so by going through their website, secondchancethriftsummerville.org, or by visiting the Bacons Bridge Road store.

The shop started with a group of Summerville women selling old items and clothes out of a porch.

"It just grew from there," Hursey said.

It became a standalone nonprofit in 2008. Since its creation it has donated more than $770,000 to Summerville organizations.

Though it was able to reach a $100,000 goal in 2019, volunteers with the shop said they know things are challenging due to the pandemic. But Schoch said she also knows residents enjoy the shop because it's a way to directly support their community.