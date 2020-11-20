Summerville teen arrested in connection with Beaufort County homicide

A 17-year-old Summerville girl was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide in Bluffton earlier this week.
Sarah Barr faces one count each of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Barr is the fourth suspect arrested in the shooting death of 45-year-old Timothy Milliken, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called about 11:15 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at a residence on Kensington Boulevard in Bluffton, the Sheriff's Office said. They found Milliken inside, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
On Thursday, three other suspects — Devante White, 26, of Green Pond; Malik White, 22, of Beaufort; and Jamal Coakley Jr., 22, of Dale — were arrested by Gwinnett County and Atlanta police departments in Georgia in coordination with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators, authorities said.
The three men remain in custody in Georgia pending extradition to South Carolina on one count each of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. White and Coakley also face one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the Sheriff's Office said.
An investigation into Milliken's death continues and the Sheriff's Office said anyone with information can contact Cpl. William Weich at 843-255-3313.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.