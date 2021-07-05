Summerville teacher to inform STEM education initiatives through prestigious fellowship

SUMMERVILLE — When Stephanie Klixbull was a student she developed a love for science, technology, engineering and math courses since they pushed her to problem-solve through challenges.

Klixbull often struggled in exams and assessments but always found herself thriving in STEM classes. For the past five years, she has channeled that love for STEM into her job as a teacher at Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville.

Starting Aug. 1, she’s taking her passion for STEM to a national level as one of a handful of teachers across the nation to participate in the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. As a fellow, Klixbull will help inform STEM curriculum throughout the nation and learn how to be a better teacher through professional development programs.

Klixbull will be leaving Pinewood for 11 months to work with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, where she will influence STEM curriculum for the Navy.

She’ll also be working with the model submarines at the center’s basin, giving educational tours to students and visitors.

“When I read the job description, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is me,’” Klixbull said.

The fellowship is just another opportunity for Klixbull, who has been recognized across the state for her work teaching the school’s Imagine, Design, Experiment and Apply Lab classes. In the 2018-19 school year, she was named teacher of the year for the South Carolina Independent School Association and received the Max E. Lundquest Outstanding Educator Award from the International STEM Educator Association.

Even with recognition behind her, Klixbull doubted she would receive the fellowship, which is only given to 10 to 20 teachers across the U.S. each year.

Head of School Daniel Seiden thought otherwise. The minute Klixbull told him she applied to the fellowship, he started preparing for her departure.

“As a teacher, she’s a rock star that walks on water,” Seiden said. “I feel so blessed that she has a gift and has shared it with Pinewood.”

Klixbull has had a tremendous influence over the school’s IDEA Lab and curriculum, Seiden said. In the program she teaches Pre-K3 through fifth graders the engineering process with hands-on projects.

For Klixbull, being a teacher is about believing that every student can succeed despite the challenges they may face.

“I want every student to be able to learn and to achieve in my classroom,” she said. “STEM education is a great way for all students to be able to learn no matter what their learning style or learning level is.”

Aside from the math and science components of STEM education, Klixbull said she views it as a way to teach students how to problem-solve and apply critical thinking into their everyday lives.

In the fellowship, she’ll have the opportunity to influence STEM education initiatives. Klixbull said she hopes to encourage more professional development for teachers across the country.

Klixbull said she often comes across teachers who worry that they won’t be able to fully teach every aspect of STEM in their classes. With her role in the fellowship, she hopes to give more confidence to those teachers.

“I’m hoping I can help ease some of those teachers and make them feel comfortable enough that they can help incorporate STEM every day,” she said. “That’s the goal.”

As Klixbull prepares to move to D.C., Seiden and the rest of the Pinewood faculty are sad to see her go.

“You just don’t stumble upon Stephanie Klixbulls every day,” Seiden said. “She really challenges not only the students in the classroom but she challenges all of us as educational professionals to be better. I’ll definitely be missing that over the coming year.”