Summerville spends time, money creating development guideline. Now they're tossing it

SUMMERVILLE — Town officials spent years and thousands of dollars creating hundreds of pages of development guidelines. Now they’re tossing it out.

At a special Town Council meeting Feb. 4, officials voted 6-1 to approve initial steps toward repealing and potentially replacing its Unified Development Ordinance.

The UDO is a 300-page document that consolidates all of the town's regulations and guidelines for developing in Summerville. It's essentially a document developers and property owners could reference when looking to build anything in town.

By the time the document was approved in October 2019, it had taken four years of discussion and cost $250,000.

This week, council members said the development ordinance as it stands now over-regulates.

“It infringes on private property rights," Councilman Walter Bailey said during the special meeting. “I think it's time to go ahead and admit we made a mistake with passing that.”

Council members gave town planning staff the order to read through the ordinance and pick out a few things they would like to keep. When asked by staff for further clarification on items the council still endorses, Bailey and Councilman Terry Jenkins said what remains from the ordinance is up to the staff.

“What’s wrong is the UDO, and we’re getting rid of the UDO," Jenkins said.

Michael Lisle, the town's economic development coordinator, previously told The Post and Courier the document made developing in the town's guidelines easier. He said it gave commercial property owners more flexibility and the ordinance is referenced multiple times in the town's comprehensive plan for the next 15 to 20 years.

The plan's vision statement reads: "the new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), adopted in 2019, will guide targeted development that leverages existing infrastructure, and encourages development in already served areas of the Town. ..."

Before approving the document in 2019, the existing ordinances at the time hadn't been updated since 1983. The town brought in a consultant in 2015 to help with drafting the UDO.

The town's Planning Commission and Council both spent months reading through the document chapter by chapter. At the time of its approval, the hope was that it would help regulate development in town.

Some of the concern with the document now is that there are more challenges for property owners who are looking to do things like build a small home, officials said. Some Council members also said the consultant who helped with drafting the ordinance made it too generic and not Summerville specific.

Susan Richerson, a 20-year resident of the neighborhoods along South Pointe Boulevard in Summerville, said she agrees with the generic aspect.

"We're not a cookie cutter town," she said.

But she agreed there has to be some regulations and standards when it comes to developing in Summerville. The town has to have a vision of what it wants to see and go so things remain consistent, she said.

That's also why she expects council members to provide more feedback to town planning staff on what they want to see remain in the UDO.

She and her South Pointe neighbors recently fought construction plans for a 228-unit complex that would have been located at the entrance of their neighborhood at the intersection of South Pointe Boulevard and East Fifth North Street.

The developer ended up withdrawing their application to build the complex following the complaints.

Richerson said with a growing town like Summerville, there is going to have to be more rules, regulations and standards.

"It's not a handshake town anymore," she said.

Repealing the unified development ordinance will likely take a lot of time and effort.

"We will provide opportunities to hear what may be worth preserving in any replacement ordinance over the coming weeks," Mayor Ricky Waring said.

The vote to repeal the ordinance was a first reading. Officials are expecting additional public hearings and more discussions to come.