Summerville sees need for affordable housing options but struggles to find a place for it

SUMMERVILLE — With a high enough income and financial resources, it's not hard for someone to stumble on their forever home in the town.

But for people without those connections, the options don't compare.

In 2014, the median income for Summerville homeowners was a little more than $73,000, with homes typically valued at nearly $195,000, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

But fast-forward to now and the average sale prices are more than $300,000, and U.S. Census data says the median household income is less than $60,000.

There was a time when people looked to Summerville as one of the more affordable options in the Lowcountry. Now it has slowly become a development hub.

“I don’t want Summerville to find ourselves in the same situation as Charleston and Mount Pleasant,” said Town Councilman Aaron Brown.

Over the years, the town has struggled in pinpointing areas where affordable living options can exist without raising additional concerns such as traffic, open spacing and even flooding issues.

In the past couple of months, proposed apartment complexes and rental homes have resulted in community backlash with residents fearing traffic and threats to property values.

It's all fed into the ongoing challenge of finding the right mix in town for developments that offer affordable alternatives to buying a home.

The future

A couple of weeks ago, a potential apartment complex off of Miles Jamison Road was turned down by town officials.

Town leaders said Miles Jamison can't support the traffic it already has. This has sparked a deeper conversation around the future of Summerville, affordable housing and alternatives to purchasing a home here.

The discussion touched on where to put these affordable spaces and why every potential location never feels like the right spot. According to Mayor Ricky Waring, there's no stopping the town from growing and he doesn't want to.

He said the town has to have places where people can go to afford to live here. And that it’s also on him and the council to solve the problem.

"Everybody has got to have a place to stay," he said.

The town breaks down affordable housing into two types. There’s naturally occurring affordable housing units, and legally restricted affordable housing units.

The naturally occurring units are market rate houses with prices that tend to be affordable to low- and moderate-income households. The legally restricted units are supported financially by government programs such as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“With the increased development pressure in the area and the rising costs in the region, these (naturally occurring affordable housing) units will gradually decline,” said Jessi Shuler, Summerville’s director of planning.

This, combined with the small number of legally restricted units and rising rents, and home prices all feed into the housing affordability problem, she said.

The town has eight low-income housing complexes. There are 450 legally restricted units available in town, according to the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments. This is in comparison to North Charleston which has 780.

Some of the lowest prices for two-bedroom apartments are also $800 to $900.

Brown has been one of the more vocal council members around the topic of affordable housing. He said the town has around $250,000 in funding for low- and moderate-income housing but in the past the funds have been used for things like building sidewalks and renovating a couple of homes.

"That's not enough money for affordable housing to make a difference," he said.

For a lot of low-income Summerville residents, it was through the help of such organizations as Dorchester Habitat for Humanity that they have been able to build their homes. The organization has been consistent in trying to help families in the area become homeowners with low to moderate financial means.

"But Habitat can't do it all," Brown said.

The organization averages building around five homes a year for low-income families.

Moriah Hollander, the organization development director, said the group wants residents to know that it is possible to be a homeowner. It just takes time and guidance. A rent payment could be a mortgage payment, she said.

The reason she isn't surprised affordable housing has become such a problem is because she knows firsthand how the rent prices have affected families.

"You're spending more than 50 percent of your income on housing," Hollander said.

In a community needs assessment report, the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments noted that affordable housing is a countywide concern in Dorchester.

Researchers found that around 50 percent of home renters in Dorchester in 2019 were spending more than 30 percent of their incomes on housing. Rising housing prices have also made it to where homeowning is often outside the financial resources of low- and moderate-income residents.

One solution proposed by officials is to encourage developers in town to offer affordable housing options.

“Summerville is boom city right now for developers," Brown said.

More coverage To read more stories in the series about growth and development, go to postandcourier.com/boomandbalance.

The trick is to find the right area for it. Regardless of the solution, town officials agree that the area needs to start mapping out a plan for the future around affordable living.

Finding the right place

A collection of rental houses by American Homes 4 Rent is slated to make its debut in the coming years in the Germantown area of Summerville. While not necessarily legally restricted affordable housing, it's another option in town besides outright buying a home.

In a fair housing analysis of Summerville by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, researchers found that the median income for people renting homes was less than $35,000 in 2014. This is in comparison to homeowners with over $73,000 in income.

Where the tension comes with the new rental development is the question of whether its planned location is the right area. Prior to the project, residents have raised infrastructure concerns around road size and flooding.

The development will be located off of the intersection of Classic and Waring street. The area sits a few miles from Summerville’s historic downtown area.

The rental project was approved by town officials with the expectations that the property would be sold to residential home builders.

Connie Davis has lived at her Classic Street home since 2014. At one point the street ended at her house.

"All of that was wooded property," she said looking at what will eventually house 16 rental homes.

In a statement, American Homes 4 Rent said the new development is increasing the quality of the rental housing stock in an "undersupplied market."

Waring Street was once a two-way road but was converted to a one-way because of how narrow the street was and the traffic. With the rental property, residents are expecting more cars.

Germantown residents with one of the biggest fears around the development are Todd and Lisa Hudson. The two live on Shepard Street less than a mile from the new development.

It's a small single-story home that's in the process of being renovated. The couple has owned the home for around 30 years.

"This was one of maybe three places on the street," Lisa said when they first got the space.

Now it's surrounded by homes. Not only that, over the years developers have raised the land around their home placing the property in a sort of bowl. This has led to constant flooding struggles to the point that the once grass-filled yard sits with sandy lake-like soil.

The town has attempted to build a drainage system to help the home with no success.

Going Forward

The majority of Summerville’s affordable housing spaces are not legally restricted, according to Shuler.

So one of the goals now has to be to preserve the affordability of those existing units. Officials also expect that the construction of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit to have some impact.

The system is described as a world-class bus rapid transit system that will extend through Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. The route was originally supposed to extend all the way to Summerville’s downtown area.

Due to funding the town had to drop out. The route now ends in the Ladson area. Town officials said they still hope and plan to have the route extended to Summerville in the future.

“Affordable housing along the planned route is one key to making the LCRT successful,” Shuler said.

According to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, the typical household in town spends 57 percent of their income on housing and transportation needs. It was 71 percent for low-income household’s.

Federal data also highlights that nearly 90 percent of residents’ means of transportation to work involve driving alone.

In addition to those concerns, Shuler and her team are also looking at ways to educate the community around affordable housing. This is to decrease the stigma that threatens the creation of affordable housing.

“Unfortunately, low-income housing generally prompts vocal opposition from adjacent property owners,” she said.

She agrees that moving forward, Summerville also has to make sure that its policies and processes reflect the need for more affordable homes.