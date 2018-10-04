SUMMERVILLE — It's rare to become an Eagle Scout. It's far more rare to become one posthumously.
But Cotter Smith, who died March 14 of an aortic dissection, was awarded his Eagle Scout rank Saturday by Boy Scout Troop 2, which refers to itself as “The Deuce.”
Cotter’s mother, Ellen Carney, and sisters, Christine and Samantha Smith, received a shadow box with the Eagle medal and other memorabilia from Cotter’s decade as a Scout.
“Words are inadequate to express how much the Court of Honor meant to me and to Cotter's sisters,” his mother said. “We miss him so much. I was reminded Saturday of how much he accomplished in his scouting career and how much fun he had along the way.”
Cotter, 17, had been looking forward to completing his Eagle project during a work day on March 17, but three days earlier, after a game of pick-up basketball in the driveway of his Pine Forest Country Club home, he went into cardiac arrest and died of the same trauma that took his father nearly a dozen years before.
To award or not
Cotter’s death left local and national Boy Scout officials searching for how best to honor him.
The Eagle Scout, the highest rank a Scout can achieve, is attained by only 4 percent of Scouts.
When Cotter died, Scoutmaster Glenn Justis was hiking the Appalachian Trail, so his wife, Laine, contacted the Coastal Carolina Council. She learned that Scouts who die before finishing their Eagle projects are typically given the Spirit of the Eagle Award.
“I’m a lawyer, and one thing I’ve learned is for every rule, there’s an exception,” said Glenn Justis, who had said he would give Cotter his own Eagle badge if he couldn't win an exception here.
Cotter finished all the requirements except for completing his project, a gaga ball court at Sand Hill Elementary, where his mother is the school nurse.
“When you look at everything Cotter did, there is no way that he didn’t deserve his Eagle Scout,” Justis said.
A story in The Post and Courier helped get the attention of the local council and national organization, he said.
“The requirement for the project is you must plan, develop and give leadership to a project that benefits your school, community, whatever,” he said. Cotter had done that.
“I can’t think of a better example of leadership,” Justis added. “If you inspire people to do more, to take action, to do something, that’s what a leader is. He inspired them so much that they were able, despite their grief, to get together less than 72 hours after his death and complete the project.
"To me, that’s leadership.”
The Coastal Carolina Council turned to the national organization for advice, said CEO Legare Clement.
“I don’t know any occasion where this has happened, but I’m sure it has,” he said. “Traditionally, the Boy Scouts do not present the Eagle award posthumously. We had to petition the National Council and get permission to go forward with it, but once they heard the story and saw how far along he was, they agreed he met the spirit of the Eagle Scout project.”
Court of Honor
Saturday’s Court of Honor was held six months after the teen’s death, partly because organizers wanted it to be celebratory instead of somber, Justis said.
The ceremony chronicled Cotter’s journey from a 7-year-old Cub Scout who clung to his mother’s legs during meetings to a quiet, confident teenager who was a Troop leader. Displays gave nods to his trips to two National Scout Jamborees, numerous hikes and other trips. It also included a 20-minute slide show, something Justis does for every Scout in his troop who attains the Eagle rank.
“I especially loved the slideshow,” Carney said. “Cotter looks so happy in all of the pictures and videos, right in the middle of all of the action, usually with a big smile on his face.”
Near the end of the ceremony, at the point where someone close to the new Eagle Scout typically provides him with a personal charge for the future, attendees were given a bracelet, in Gamecock garnet and black, with Cotter’s name and the sentence, “It’s your turn,” a play off the Scout slogan to “Do a good turn daily.”
“We are Cotter’s legacy,” Justis said. “We’re going to take the charge for him. We’re going to go out and we’re going to do good turns in our daily life in honor of Cotter, and that will be his legacy.”
The octagonal gaga ball pit built with Cotter’s inspiration and planning is the most popular playground activity at Sand Hill, Carney said. The game is a variant of dodge ball.
“The kids love it,” she said. “It makes me happy to see how much fun the kids have playing gaga ball.”
Since March, the Scouts have built a second pit at Fort Dorchester Elementary in Cotter's memory, she said, and two more schools have asked the troop for courts of their own.