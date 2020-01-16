SUMMERVILLE — The town's administrator, tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of Flowertown, will retire in mid-April when his contract ends.

Colin Martin, who has served in the role since April 2016, gave notice to Mayor Ricky Waring this week that he would not return for another term.

"That's plenty of time to find a replacement," Waring said. "We're looking for somebody like Colin, with his experience, that wants to grow with the town."

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Martin served in the Navy for 25 years before retiring as a captain in 1996. After his time in the Navy, he began work in local government.

He served as deputy county administrator and then administrator of Dorchester County for six years before leaving in 2004. In 2007, he returned to local government and served as the executive director of the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation department for eight years before retiring again in 2015.

In 2016, he was persuaded to leave retirement yet again to take the Summerville town administrator job.

Councilman Bill McIntosh said if Martin hadn't agreed to come out of retirement in 2016, Town Hall may have lost employees with over 100 years of combined experience.

"The reality is that Colin Martin was a bulwark for our staff during a very tumultuous time, and, had he not been there, we would’ve lost a lot of experience and expertise," McIntosh said. "If anybody saved Summerville, it was Colin Martin."

McIntosh agreed with Waring's view that a week for the job to be posted would be plenty of time to find qualified candidates to replace Martin.

"I’m excited about the progress we’ve made over the last few years and the plans we’ve developed to enhance the quality of life for people who live and visit Summerville for years to come,” Martin said in a media release.

In February, Council voted to raise Martin's salary to $147,500 with four weeks paid vacation — the position of administrator is the town's highest paying — but Waring said the salary and benefits for Martin's replacement haven't been determined by the new Town Council.

Those specifics will depend on who the group ultimately ends up hiring and that person's qualifications.

McIntosh said the group hopes to have someone named to be Martin's replacement within 30 days and in place within 60 days.