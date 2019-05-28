After a hero's send-off in Summerville, the champion of Lowcountry spelling made it through the first two preliminary rounds of the National Spelling Bee and will advance to Wednesday's third preliminary round in hopes of a spot in the finals.
Drew David, a DuBose Middle School eighth-grader and three-time champion of the Dorchester School District 2 spelling bee, made it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in his final year of eligibility. At the end of the school day Friday, his teachers and classmates sent him on his way with a tradition known as the Walk of Champions.
Students lined the halls and courtyard as Drew passed through, high-fiving every hand along the way. The school showed a video montage of Drew through the years, and Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson greeted him in the library to issue a proclamation in his honor.
Drew, a level-headed speller who is not prone to ostentatious celebrations, took it all in.
"He was more than wildly embarrassed. He was mortified. He goes, ‘Oh, Mother, that was really embarrassing, but that was very nice of them,' " said Drew's mother, Melissa David. "He felt really good. He felt loved."
Drew qualified for the national competition by winning SpellBound, a regional spelling bee sponsored by The Post and Courier. He was one of 565 spellers invited to the national competition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
The first round Monday consisted of a written test, which included multiple-choice spelling questions, as well as questions about definitions of words. Drew said he was glad he studied Greek and Latin roots because that helped him make educated guesses, but he said the best thing he's done for his vocabulary is to read books constantly. He's currently working his way through Alexandre Dumas' 900-plus page masterpiece "The Count of Monte Cristo."
Unlike earlier rounds where the words were drawn from study lists, the written test could include any word in the English language.
"Most of the words were actually just from the dictionary, so there's not really an efficient way to prepare for it," Drew said.
For the first round of on-stage spelling Tuesday, Drew spelled the word "floriferous" correctly. The word means "producing many flowers."
"It made me a little bit nervous," Drew said, "but I only had to spell one word."
Drew is one of eight regional winners from South Carolina who advanced to the National Spelling Bee. Jacob Mijalli of Hamer, Rena Humes of Aiken, Malachi Harrison of Anderson, Joshua Brown of Bennettsville, David Hix of North Myrtle Beach, Caleb Xiao of Boiling Springs and Maria Stuckey of Bennettsville all spelled their words correctly Tuesday.
Spellers who spell their words correctly in the two oral rounds and place among the highest scorers will advance to the finals. Finalists will be announced Wednesday afternoon.