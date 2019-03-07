Drew David could not stop grinning as he stood stock-still in the spotlight of the chapel auditorium.
He had just effortlessly spelled the final word in the SpellBound regional spelling bee — "authoritarianism" — and with the sound of the letters still hanging in the hushed room, you could see it in his face: He'd won at last. He was going to nationals.
Drew is no stranger to the world of Lowcountry spelling bees. He is a three-time champion of the Dorchester County School District 2 Spelling Bee. As an eighth grader at DuBose Middle School, this year marked his last shot at advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Fifty students from across the Lowcountry competed in SpellBound, which is sponsored by The Post and Courier. Drew will travel to the National Spelling Bee May 27 in National Harbor, Maryland. John Ryan Ottaviano of Camp Road Middle was the runner-up.
"It was one step at a time. Regionals is always pretty difficult, and I always hope for the best," Drew said after stepping down victoriously from the stage at Charleston Southern University's Lightsey Chapel.
Drew was customarily modest about his win, crediting his parents for helping him study and praising the other spellers on their performances. His mother, Melissa David, did all the bragging for him.
"We are just in awe of him," she said. "He works hard, I have to say that much. He does give it his all, and that's why in previous years, when he didn't place, he was visibly heartbroken."
This year's list of words, provided by the organizers of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, included common and phonetic words until about the 11th round. The final six rounds, which whittled down the six remaining contenders, included words that left adults in the audience gasping. The spellers rattled them off without breaking a sweat:
Hoomalimali. Mynheer. Schipperke. Barukhzy.
Finally, other district champions from across the Lowcountry fell, whether to nerves or unfamiliar words, as the contest stretched into its third hour.
DuBose Middle Principal Ted Brinkley sat in the crowd sending updates to students and teachers through a school messenger application. Everyone was pulling for Drew, he said.
"He's a great speller," Brinkley said, "but he's an even better kid."