SUMMERVILLE — The town is searching for a new manager of the Parks and Recreation Department for the first time since 2012.

Doyle Best, the current director who has worked for the town in some capacity since October 2010, is leaving the department to become the city of North Charleston's director of recreation, Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said.

Best began work with the town as a recreation specialist before working his way up to the department director in March 2012. In November 2018, he was named president of the South Carolina Parks and Recreation Association through September 2019. He still serves on the executive committee of the SCPRA, according to its website.

During his tenure as manager, Best oversaw efforts to revamp outdoor spaces in Flowertown, most notably the renovation of Hutchinson Square in the historic downtown area.

When the square opened in February following months of construction and years of revitalization efforts, Best spoke about the importance of keeping Summerville's small-town charm despite its ever-growing population.

“Even though we’re the seventh-largest municipality (in the state), it’s very important that we maintain our small-town feel,” he told The Post and Courier at the time. “We’re quite large, and we’re growing every day. But we still very much have that small-town charm.”

On Friday, Best said, he was grateful for the years he'd been able to serve Summerville.

"I have enjoyed my time in Summerville and am proud of what we have been able to accomplish during my time here," he said. "I wish Summerville all the best. I'm incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to serve the city of North Charleston."

He plans to start work in North Charleston the following week, Edwards said.

When Summerville fills the position, it will pay between $80,487 and $86,000, according to the job posting on the town website. The hire will be made by Town Administrator Colin Martin, subject to approval from Town Council.

The parks and recreation manager is tasked with directing maintenance on existing parks spaces, overseeing new outdoor construction projects, designing landscaping plans and overseeing seasonal events such as the Flowertown Festival and the installation of 10,000 to 12,000 Christmas lights for the town's annual tree lighting ceremony.

It's unclear when the town hopes to have Best's position filled.