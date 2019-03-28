SUMMERVILLE — Mayor Wiley Johnson's tenure has been filled with change and conflict, and as his first term comes to an end later this year, it's unclear if he wants to give the job another go.
Johnson told The Post and Courier he hasn't made a decision whether he'll run again, but other candidates already are eyeing the seat.
"I'm just concerned that these folks don't know what it may require time-wise to be mayor," Johnson said of his possible opponents. "You're 24/7 as mayor now. To pretend otherwise you're fooling yourself."
Johnson hasn't filed any paperwork with the State Ethics Commission indicating he's seeking re-election. But three others have, according to state filings. All three have a background in Flowertown politics.
Bill Hearn, a lawyer who has served on Dorchester County Council for 18 years, said the town's government needs to "get back to being civil.”
It was a clear jab at how Summerville politics have played out during Johnson's tenure. Last June, he was issued a censure, a formal condemnation, by Town Council for "abusive conduct to employees," as Councilman Bill McIntosh put it.
Hearn was the first challenger to emerge: He publicly announced his intention to run last March.
“The civility issue affects the town's ability to focus," Hearn said.
So far, he has more than $42,000 in contributions on hand, according to the most recent filing.
Meanwhile, Rick Waring, a former fire chief and former council member, thew his hat in the ring in September. The Summerville native has raised $56,000 so far, according to the most recent state filings.
Growth is expected to loom as a large issue in the race. Once a town of around 3,000 residents for nearly a century, Summerville's population reached 28,000 in 2000 and currently is home to more than 50,000 residents. It was the nation's 59th-fastest-growing city in 2017.
Waring said addressing traffic and congestion would be one of his main priorities. Overall, he said he isn't happy with the progress in the town.
“I just watched the town go backward in the past three years,” he said. “We sure haven’t gone forwards. I'm the kind of person where if things aren’t going right, I get involved.”
Waring said he did not want to criticize Wiley, but Waring thought the censure this past summer was a specific example of how toxic the relationship between the mayor and council had become.
“I think when he ran, he didn’t really know what he was getting into,” Waring said. “If you can’t get that council behind you, that’s where you’re lacking.”
Four years ago, Johnson barely unseated incumbent Mayor Bill Collins with a little more than 50 percent of the vote. Collins' fundraising paperwork on file with the state shows he has closed out his account from previous campaigns and has not done any fresh fundraising. Collins did not return request for comment.
While Wiley said he hasn't announced anything, he did say more information would be coming in the next few months. Prospective candidates still have plenty of time to get on the ballot: Filing doesn't begin until Aug. 7 and closes Sept. 6.
The mayoral election is Nov. 5.