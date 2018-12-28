Thieves broke into four Summerville restaurants around the Christmas holiday, pocketing cash, drinking from alcohol bottles and stealing an empty cash register.
Police have not said if any of the break-ins appear related.
The first in a string of burglaries happened Dec. 21 at Icehouse Restaurant on East Doty Avenue, where the owner arrived that morning to find a glass door pane smashed and two cash registers emptied of $1,200, an incident report stated.
A latex glove with possible glass fragments from the door was found in the street.
At Montreux Bar and Grill on West Richardson Avenue, someone broke a window to get in Sunday morning. A manager told police members of a band that played the night before stayed in a room above the bar and heard commotion about 6 a.m.
Police determined the burglar drank from four different bottles of alcohol, destroyed two Samsung monitors worth $1,500 and stole two DVRs worth $3,500.
Then, on Monday morning, someone shattered a window to get in to The Kickin' Chicken on North Main Street. A manager found two bar stools knocked over and the cash register missing. She went outside and saw a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a scarf and a crossover bag between two trucks.
The restaurant had surveillance footage of the suspect hopping over the bar and yanking the cash register off a counter top.
The register was empty, the report said.
Someone also broke into Summerville Burrito Co. on North Main Street between Sunday night and Wednesday morning, when the restaurant was closed for the holiday. A side door was broken, $1,000 was missing from a safe and a cooler was unplugged when an employee got to the business.
An officer took DNA swabs of blood on a counter.