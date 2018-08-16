SUMMERVILLE — Residents protesting a planned homeless shelter for women and children say they aren’t against such a facility — just one operating near their homes.
Floyd and Phyllis Maguire, a retired couple, moved to Charlie Lane eight years ago from West Ashley. They baby-sit their grandchildren during the summer and are concerned that a homeless shelter would invite unsafe activity.
Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to operate the shelter at 700 Central Ave. in walking distance from the Maguires' house.
The proposed shelter would screen potential residents with background checks and refer domestic violence victims to another shelter, according to DCCO board President Marty Thomas.
But the Maguires are uneasy.
“These people might be drug addicts for all we know,” Phyllis said. “I’m not so sure I trust background checks.”
She expressed concern about her home's value declining as well.
“Yes, property value is a concern,” she said. “We’re retired. We bought this house in 2010 with the anticipation of being here the rest of our lives and felt like it was a safe area, a good investment.”
Phyllis said the .38-acre site is not big enough or near businesses where the women could find jobs.
The Maguires said they haven’t found a neighbor in favor of the rezoning that would allow the shelter.
Many others also cited limited space and safety.
Summerville Estates Gracious Retirement Living sits on one side of the house on Central. On the other is Charlie Lane with only a handful of homes.
Neighbors packed the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting to oppose the rezoning. Council gave initial approval to change the property from B-2 neighborhood business center to R-5 mixed residential.
Residents said they don’t believe the particular property is the best place for a homeless shelter.
A draft of the council meeting minutes showed Collen Engbrock, who lives across the street from the proposed site, also raised concerns about available parking, decreased property values, safety of children, and the possibility of mobile homes being installed.
Summerville has been without a homeless shelter for women since One80 place closed its Summerville location in 2015. DCCO already operates a men’s homeless shelter, Home of Hope, down the street at 821 Central Ave.
The men's shelter serves 16 residents and has up to six cars in its parking lot at a time, Thomas said.
Initially, DCCO plans to house only six women and no children. DCCO officials said the driveway could fit eight cars.
Summerville officials acknowledge the need for a shelter, but some are not sure whether the proposed rezoning is appropriate for the area.
The current zone permits grocery stores, day cares and storage facilities. The R-5 rezoning would permit mobile homes, duplexes, group homes and schools.
Houses across the street are zoned residential.
Mayor Wiley Johnson said the town needs a women’s homeless shelter but that the zone should match neighboring lots.
“Most people in town see the need,” he said. “The zoning is a problem. No matter how good a reason somebody has, there are reasons why you should not spot zone.”