Summerville residents hope for more information on traffic flow in town's future plans

Summerville residents are arguing that the town's plans for the future need to include more details on rising traffic problems.

Monday was the first of three online community open houses for residents. Session attendees were given a presentation of a draft of the town's comprehensive plan for the next 20 years.

The meeting also included opportunities for residents to raise questions and concerns around the town's future. Like all local governments in the state, the town is required by law to update a comprehensive plan every 10 years.

House Lavigne Associates is an urban planning consulting firm that served as the organizer of the online session. Sean Tapia, an associate with the firm, walked residents through around 60 pages of the 158-page draft.

Some of the sections highlighted included land use, transportation, community facilities and natural resources. One of the biggest topics of discussion was traffic.

During the meeting, attendees were shown a map of the town with special attention on traffic flow. That image was referred to as the level of service map. Some residents were confused as to why the map only highlighted a small portion of the streets around the historic downtown.

"Not every single road in town has been done," said John Houseal, co-founder of House Lavigne Associates.

The level of service map ranks certain streets based on traffic flow from A to F. The letter A is the best and means that traffic flow is good. An F is the worst ranking and signifies high traffic congestion. For example, parts of West Richardson Avenue near the Summerville YMCA were given an A.

The level of service data is collected by the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The town's plan is to use the data to highlight roads that need additional attention. Some recommendations for improvements include potential road expansions and increasing connectivity to public streets.

Houseal said if a road isn't highlighted with any level of service letters, it likely means the state hasn't finished collecting data on the area.

The map didn't include traffic flow information around U.S. Highway 17A and North Main Street. These are areas that residents have previously highlighted as having issues with traffic.

One attendee said there needs to be more traffic flow information if the plan is going to look at a 20-year projection. And Houseal and Tapia agreed.

"It doesn't mean town staff isn't working on it if it isn't mapped," Tapia said.

The Berlin G. Myers Parkway was also an area that isn't highlighted. Later in the comprehensive plan draft, it notes that DOT has proposed an extension to the parkway to ease congestion.

That extension has been 15 years in the works and has been delayed since 2006 because of permitting issues. A 1-cent sales tax was approved by Dorchester County in 2004 to pay for the extension.

The earliest estimated completion date for the project is January 2024.

Residents will have additional opportunities to attend sessions at 1 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information about registering for the event is on the town's Facebook page.

“We’ve been working on the comprehensive plan for a little over a year now," said Jessi Shuler, town planning director. “The public has been involved throughout the process.”

Organizers at Monday's session went over the town's hopes of protecting natural resources, such as the Ashley River, while also looking for more recreational opportunities. The town also is looking to do more work around revitalizing the Brownsville area, a historic African American neighborhood in the north area of town.

The town hopes to coordinate with residents in the area during the reinvestment process.

Toward the end of the session, a resident raised concerns around funding the growth and the potential impact on taxpayers.

Houseal said that development will pay a lot for the improvements. Residents also shouldn't look at the comprehensive plan as a laundry list of items the town will check off.

Some plans will take longer than others, he said.

"This is the long play," he said.