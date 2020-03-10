Summerville residents give feedback on the idea of a downtown boutique hotel

When it comes to the idea of a boutique hotel in downtown Summerville, there is one thought some residents want to be heard: The location and size of that hotel is important.

While Summerville residents still don't know a lot surrounding the details of a potential boutique hotel downtown, they were able to relay concerns and hopes about the project idea. The biggest of those concerns was location.

The Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted information sessions to gauge residents and business owners' feelings on a boutique hotel being built in Summerville's historic downtown area.

At the session, chamber representatives made it clear they were not there on behalf of the town of Summerville or any developers. Dozens of residents and business owners participated in a poll while discussing and listing their feelings about what a hotel in the area would do to the community.

The sessions were led by David McNair, the founder of the McNair Group, a consulting firm hired by the chamber. At the start of his Tuesday session at the Public Works Art Center, he made sure that attendees understood what was meant by a boutique hotel.

"It's more like an inn than it is a hotel," he said. It's not a bed and breakfast or a large-scale hotel.

It would likely have 50 to 80 rooms, McNair said.

During the Chamber's Tuesday morning session, most of the attendees were in favor of a boutique hotel. Some of the positives included that it would push more people to walk around the downtown area, possibly shopping at other businesses. It would also be another place for people to stay who are visiting family in the Summerville area.

They also felt it could be an alternative to staying in the Nexton community.

But there were concerns. Some feared it would increase car traffic, cause problems with parking and create greater issues with flooding. Some were completely against it since they believed Summerville didn't have the structure to sustain a downtown hotel.

Susan and Ed Daniel are Summerville residents who were introduced to Summerville back in the 1990s. The couple lived in Chicago but moved to Summerville mainly for its green space, they said.

"And that's rapidly disappearing," Susan Daniel said.

Though they understand the need for expansion, they want to make sure there is a limit and that more areas like parks aren't removed. Any hotel would have to fit into the historical aspect of the downtown area, they said.

"You need to keep the feel of the small town, but at the same time you need to expand," Ed Daniel said.

Carrie Bovender, the chamber's board chairperson, said its goal is to compile the poll data from the sessions into a summary report. That report would be presented later to the Summerville Town Council and the community.

"It's really important to gain the public's feedback," Bovender said.

This way, the chamber can better decide what position it wants to take with the idea of a boutique hotel, she said.

Those individuals who were not able to attend the information sessions can still contribute to the chamber's survey online.