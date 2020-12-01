Summerville residents can still voice concerns on Dorchester's U.S. Highway 78 widening

SUMMERVILLE — The earliest construction will begin on widening U.S. Highway 78 in town is 2023, but residents still have an opportunity to offer any suggestions or concerns.

On Tuesday, town residents poured into the Dorchester County Council's Summerville chambers to get an update on proposed work. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the public hearing had to be mainly virtual with residents coming in for one-on-one sessions with project managers.

The county's plan involves widening U.S. 78 to five lanes for a little less than a mile between Orangeburg Road and the Berlin G. Myers Parkway. Intersection improvements and sidewalk construction are being planned as well.

It will also touch one of the the town's more congested areas, the intersection between U.S. 78 and North Main Street.

During the hearing, residents were asked to submit comments either in person to designers or online by Dec. 18 at us78phase3.com.

Al Bradham, a Summerville resident and business owner, said he wants to look through the plans more before offering any suggestions to designers.

His concern is for his business, DisasterCare. It's located on U.S. 78 in Summerville near Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

"I'm not saying it's a bad thing," he said. "Everybody wants it done, but nobody wants it in their backyard."

Bradham isn't opposed to the project. He said he wants to get more of an understanding of what path designers are going to take so that he can plan accordingly.

Widening the road means acquiring property to make room for additional lanes and intersection improvements. Bradham said he considers himself a planner and wants to map out his future.

Bryan Webb, a project manager with Davis & Floyd, the firm overseeing the designs, said the purpose of the hearing was to meet federal and state Department of Transportation standards.

Officials say designs around the Summerville portion of U.S. 78 are about 70 percent complete. So designers were also pushing for any kind of feedback from residents about the proposed project.

"Hopefully, we can help them and work through huge issues," Webb said.

The $26.49 million project is being funded by the county's transportation authority, the DOT and a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. 78 extends from Summerville to St. George. The proposed Summerville widening is a part of the third phase of improvements to the highway.

The first two phases of the project included 4-foot paved and 6-foot grass shoulders and additional lanes along U.S. 78 intersections toward Ridgeville. The majority of the county's portion of the highway is also slated to be resurfaced.

Workers broke ground on Phase 2 in January with a focus on realigning U.S. Highway 178 behind the county's public works complex in St. George.

Between Sugarhill Road and the the road's intersection with U.S. 78, the county added 6-foot grass shoulders, a three-lane section and 4-foot paved shoulders. Phase 2 is set to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Several residents said the town is growing and projects like this will potentially help with managing that growth.

David Pilch, a lifelong Summerville resident, said the widening in town is definitely needed. "Seems like we're getting a lot more residents," he said.

As more businesses have come to U.S. 78, traffic has gotten bad, he said. Pilch lives toward the south end of town, away from the more congested areas of the highway.

He argues that the improvements will provide a better way to get around Summerville. Some residents at the hearing wanted to see if the project could go beyond the Berlin G. Myers intersection.

Kevin Szostak, another lifelong resident, said he is going to suggest designers consider adding planted medians, perhaps with trees.

"Just so that it's not wide-open road," he said.

After the Dec. 18 public comment deadline, designers will submit environmental study data for federal approval. Right-of-way acquisitions are also expected with the project.

Property owners who would be impacted will be contacted at a future date. When construction starts, designers estimate it will take three years to finish.