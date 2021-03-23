Summerville resident wins Ms. Wheelchair South Carolina USA

SUMMERVILLE — Three years ago, 40-year-old Ashley Lawrence's life changed after a spinal injury caused her to lose the use of her right leg.

Not one to be set back, she recently was crowned Ms. Wheelchair USA South Carolina.

But she still faces struggles just getting into buildings to see a mental health therapist.

There's also the competition for the national title in July in Ohio, and she needs the community's help to get there. "I’m so happy to be a part of it," Lawrence said. "It's just amazing to let people know that we are here."

Ms. Wheelchair USA is a national program funded by the Dane Foundation, an Ohio nonprofit created to serve individuals with developmental and physical disabilities.

The pageant began as a state contest in Ohio about 23 years ago and has grown into a televised competition featuring women from across the United States.

"We are thrilled to have an opportunity to share the stories of the amazing and accomplished women of the Ms. Wheelchair USA organization," said Lowery Lockard, executive producer and founder of Ms. Wheelchair USA.

The national competition is July 11-18 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. To get there, Lawrence will need to cover the costs of her flight and hotel stay.

She was born in West Virginia but said she fell in love with the Summerville community after several visits during summer months.

She learned about the Ms. Wheelchair USA program from a friend's Instagram post. She said before that she never knew there were any pageants or competitions specifically for women who use a wheelchair.

What really pushed her into running for the South Carolina title was that the program wasn't a beauty contest.

“You're being judged on your abilities and your outreach to the community," she said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Carolina portion of the competition was virtual. There was an application and essay on what each contestant's platform would be.

Lawrence's platform focuses on mental health and accessibility to resources. It was inspired by her own mental health journey as she hopes to become a mental health advocate.

Now 40, she spent 37 years without needing a wheelchair. But she received an injury that permanently damaged nerves in her spine, which caused her to lose the use of her right leg.

She said there were so many doctors around her focused on making sure she was physically OK. “But during that time, there was no one checking on my mental health," she said.

There was also a situation in which she had to find an entirely new therapist because there was no way for her to get into the office with her wheelchair. After experiencing hurdles finding affordable and accessible mental health resources, she said she knows its an important conversation.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a third of adults with disabilities experience frequent mental distress.

In dealing with her own early mental health battle, Lawrence also lives and manages constant anxiety. Another inspiration for her to enter the pageant: her therapist's advice to get out of her comfort zone.

She said she was absolutely shocked when she found out she won.

"It's something that I never expected to happen," she said. “I am overcoming and I am accomplishing all of these goals that I’m setting."

Those looking to support Lawrence can email her at alawrence1022@gmail.com about donations or visit the foundation's website at thedanefoundation.org and click the donate tab for Ashley Lawrence.

Winners of the pageant will spend a year representing their individual platform, the Dane Foundation and the crown on a state, regional and national level. Lawrence said regardless of whether she wins, she looks forward to being able to do more work focusing on mental health awareness with more resources.

“I feel like I’m going to be able to reach more people about issues," she said.