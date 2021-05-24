Summerville Public Works Art Center to build a 'pocket park' in historic downtown

SUMMERVILLE — After a year of pushing through a pandemic, the Summerville Public Works Art Center is looking to expand its presence in the downtown area.

In June, the center is slated to start work on what it calls a "pocket park." When completed, it will be a fully landscaped area with two stone plazas that will be able to host small gatherings.

The small, $10,000 space will be open to the public.

"We’ve been talking about this since the day we got the building," said Jana Riley, executive director of the center. “We’re in this kind of landmark building."

The art center had its grand opening last year. The space is located at the corner of West Richardson Avenue and South Cedar Street.

The site is an old post office space and the former location of the town's Commissioners of Public Works, so the community is used to it being a public space, Riley said. Making it into a public park felt natural, she said.

The creation of the park was also pushed heavily by the art center's board president, Diane Frankenberger. She is a longtime resident and owner of People, Places & Quilts, which sits next door to the art center.

As the town of Summerville has grown over the years, she said it's important to set aside places for greenspace or a library.

"It's all about a sense of place," she said. "You can only get so big."

The timing comes as the center is coming out of its pandemic survival period. In February, the center reported taking in around 300 guests. In April, it saw 850 people. Riley said she hopes the support continues.

“I’d like to think that we can all agree that the arts improve the culture of a town," Riley said.

The park project was made possible through donations from the community and a fair quote from Matthew Ward Landscaping, she said. The Charleston Trident Association Realtors also provided $4,500 through its Placemaking Grant program.

Josh Dix, the government affairs director with the association, said since they have a lot of members from the area, the town is a bedrock for the association.

“It's going to be something that's really great for Summerville, that's going to last a long time," he said.

The art center's new park will be built in front of the West Richardson Avenue space where a crowd of bushes now sit. When completed, organizers are envisioning having artists set up booths and hosting lunches for children in their summer camp programs.

Those interested can go to the center's website at publicworksartcenter.org for more information on shows, classes and exhibitions.

Riley said the new park space will be an open creative space that everyone will have access to anytime.

“Someone can just come with a sketchbook and just sit down," she said.

The initial construction of the park is slated to be completed this summer. The plan is to organize additional community planting days with volunteers in the future.