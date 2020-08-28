Summerville Public Works Art Center raises nearly $400,000 to renovate downtown space

SUMMERVILLE — What started as a space filled with small offices has transformed into a spacious arts center filled with countless pieces by town artists.

The Public Works Art Center started as an idea to convert an old town post office into a centralized community art space. In a year, the center has raised nearly $400,000 in community donations and grants.

That money was used to renovate the 11,000-square-foot building at 135 W. Richardson Ave.

"Now we're kind of up and running," said Jana Riley, the executive director of the Public Works Art Center. "Summerville residents needed a place downtown where they don't need to buy anything."

The center is a nonprofit and exhibitions are free and open to the public. It officially opened in February, but was quickly overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riley said the center was well-received by the public when it opened. And, at the time, it was able to host events like weddings and outdoor artisan markets.

"It was this big exciting thing," she said.

But the center had to close in March due to the pandemic; it reopened in June. That reopening process has been slow, to make sure every step is intentional, Riley said. Now, it's fully open, with mask-wearing and sanitizing precautions.

She said she hopes it can build the same momentum it had in February. And in some ways it already has.

In July it hosted an event around Harry Potter's birthday. Some 200 people showed up and children got to do activities like make wands.

"We're doing a lot of kid art classes here," Riley said.

The old post office building where the center sits is owned by the town's Commissioners of Public Works. From 1984 to 2018, the building housed the agency.

When it relocated to a building on Cedar Street, Public Works looked to sell its old space. Residents wanted to make sure that whatever ended up in the building was a public space.

Diane Frankenberger owns People, Places & Quilts downtown and is a committee member with the art center. She said she didn't want to see just another old building in that space.

Her business sits next door to the center. She said she saw an article in The Post and Courier about another arts center and got the idea to do something in the town.

After several meetings and conversations with architects, the Commissioners of Public Works eventually agreed to lease the building to the center.

"They could've sold this to anybody," Frankenberger said. "They made it possible."

She said she can't believe what the center has become today.

It currently houses Frankenberger's exhibition, entitled "Southern Textile Evangelism." It consists mostly of cloth pieces around topics like slavery, witches, morning prayer and women's rights.

Local artists Dos Bandidos have a gallery of silk screen prints on display at the center. It's now accepting pieces from local and regional artists for its upcoming SPARK Community Art Exhibition in October.

Artists are asked to craft original pieces based on the theme "water" by Sept. 25. The center is expecting to make it an annual event.

The building itself has also come a long way. It has 13 artists studios available. The bottom floor has been fully renovated. Before the center started working on it, the bottom level was described as being "grungy."

The floor now holds classroom space for children and additional space for adult classes. It also holds the center's print shop, a pottery space and a community art gallery.

That gallery is filled with art from Summerville residents, from small children to the elderly. Riley said when the center said it was accepting community pieces she expected 20 submissions at the most.

The gallery received 61 submissions. She said she sees the center becoming a cornerstone in the town that will be here for generations.

Grace Pianke is a volunteer with the center and an artist. She said she loves the attitude of the people coming in to see the art.

"It helps to connect people in the community," she said.