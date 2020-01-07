SUMMERVILLE — The town's economic development director is once again proposing a program to lure new businesses to Flowertown.

The program, Michael Lisle told members of Town Council on Monday, would be a tool to promote annexation that could help grow the town's economy.

"It's a way to incentivize commercial annexation, especially as we look at our North Main (Street) corridor where we're competing with Berkeley County, which right now does not have a business license tax," he said.

The proposed program would allow businesses that fit a certain criteria and are willing to annex into Summerville town limits to be eligible to waive their business license fees for the first year of operation and have them reduced in the two years following.

Doing so would allow commercial entities to save potentially hundreds of dollars in startup costs, based on the town's current licensing system.

If a new business, for example, was a restaurant in Summerville's town limits that expected to bring in $200,000 in revenue over the course of a fiscal year, its license fee would cost around $240 as a Class 1 business.

Lisle's proposal would waive that fee entirely for the first year, 66 percent of the fee the next year, and 33 percent of the fee for the third year. Those selected for the program must be new businesses that want to annex into the town and be selected by Town Council as a business that fits the designated criteria.

During Monday's discussion, Lisle said a town study had identified nine separate commercial areas that had a significant gap between supply and demand, mainly in the food and beverage industry. Other needs include building material/garden stores, health and personal care stores, general merchandise outlets and clothing stores.

Councilman Bill McIntosh was receptive to the idea of incentivizing commercial annexation, though he added that Lisle's proposal may be able to expand further if it's successful.

"I am certainly not opposed to the idea of encouraging commercial annexation," he said. "I think we could do a lot more than a three-year partial rollback, but this might be the first step ... to at least be more competitive with Dorchester County. I don't know how you compete with Berkeley County without getting rid of (the fee)."

Dorchester County's licensing fees are significantly less than the town of Summerville's and operate using the same system. Berkeley County does not have licensing fees for its businesses.

Lisle proposed a similar, wider-ranging program in November that would have offered businesses incentives such as tax rebates and relief from licensing and permitting fees if their project fit certain criteria. A deadlocked Town Council failed to approve that program at its November meeting on a 3-3 tie.

“I have an objection about the concept about doing this in the first place,” Councilman Walter Bailey said of that proposal. “When you start picking winners and losers, and that’s what we’re doing here, you’re interfering with the free market, and I think that’s always a bad thing to do.”

Lisle said Monday the proposal would likely go to the town Planning Committee before it came before Town Council for an official vote.