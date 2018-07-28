Summerville police have released dashboard camera video of an officer who opened fire on two suspects after they struck him with a car earlier this month.
Officer Wayne Pavlischek was in the town's White Gables subdivision on July 20 investigating a report of vehicle break-ins when he encountered the suspects, 20-year-old Gleenwood Redden and 19-year-old Xavier Hunter.
In the video, Pavlischek can be seen getting out of his police cruiser as Redden's and Hunter's Dodge Journey approaches.
The officer stands in front of the vehicle, shines his flashlight at the suspects, orders them to stop and put the vehicle in park.
Within seconds, Pavlischek draws his pistol from its holster and points it Redden and Hunter as their vehicle begins to accelerate into him.
"Put the car in park," the officer says before opening fire.
The vehicle and officer move out of frame as it speeds off and Pavlischek can be heard speaking into his police radio: "Shots fired. They tried to run me over."
Other officers dispatched to the area for the original call for service caught up with the suspects after their Dodge crashed in the area of Hawthorne Avenue and White Gables Drive, according to an incident report.
They identified the passenger as Hunter, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, the report stated.
Hunter told officers Redden was the driver and that the two are cousins, the report stated.
Redden fled the crash scene on foot but was arrested a short time later.
Both suspects were treated for gunshot wounds at Trident Medical Center before being booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Redden faces one count of attempted murder, according to Lt. Thomas Peterson, a Summerville Police Department spokesman. Hunter faces one count of breaking into motor vehicles.
The 2015 Post and Courier analysis "Shots Fired" studied more than 200 cases and revealed that one in four police shootings involved officers firing into moving vehicles.
The state has since offered training for officers faced with the decision of whether to fire on a moving vehicle.
This incident was the 21st officer-involved shooting this year in South Carolina and the first in 2018 involving a Summerville police officer, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.