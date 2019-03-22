100819summerville police

A Summerville police lieutenant was suspended Friday after authorities said he forced his way into a woman's residence. 

Officials placed Lt. Nickolas Morella on administrative leave without pay after an incident at a home on Croassandra Avenue near Narcissus Street. 

Summerville police were called about 3 a.m. Friday by a woman who reported that Morella was attempting to force his way into her home. 

Police said Morella was able to enter the residence. He knocked on an interior door while calling for the woman. 

The woman, armed with a firearm, hid in a closet with her child until police arrived. 

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is instigating the incident. Further information was not immediately released. 

