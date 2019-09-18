Robert Benjamin Rush

A Summerville man who told police he'd shot his younger brother in self-defense at their home has been charged with murder.

Robert Benjamin Rush, 58, called police around 6 p.m. Sept. 10 saying he'd shot Paul Rush at their home on Salisbury Drive.

“My brother attacked me, so I had to shoot him,” the caller can be heard saying in a 911 recording. “Why did you make me do that, Paul?”

Paul Rush, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Rush was charged Friday with one count of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

Additional information on the incident was not available Wednesday. 

