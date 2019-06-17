Summerville police said the husband of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her apartment late last week has been arrested in connection with her slaying.

Anthony N. Argoe, 57, was charged Friday with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities said he repeatedly stabbed his wife, Lynda Shuler Argoe, 55, in their residence earlier the same day at Westbury Mews Apartments, according to arrest affidavits. The woman's daughter had requested officers check up on her after she could not be reached.

When police arrived shortly after 9 p.m., an officer observed the woman's body, which was bloodied and cold to the touch, in the living room area. Officers noted what appeared to be defensive knife wounds on her arms in addition to lacerations and stab wounds on her chest, arms and stomach, according to an incident report.

Police spoke with Anthony Argoe, whose clothes were bloodied, at Trident Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries to his elbows and knees, affidavits show. The blood that was found on Anthony Argoe's clothing, authorities said, were not consistent with his injuries. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

Lynda Argoe's death marked the second recorded homicide investigated by the Summerville Police Department in 2019 and the 28th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.