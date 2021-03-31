Summerville planning commission split on dropping development rules that took years to make

SUMMERVILLE — Town officials who make recommendations around building and the future of the area are divided on getting rid of 300 pages of development guidelines.

Town Council recently agreed to repeal and replace its Unified Development Ordinance. The document is a set of regulations that guides building and development in town, such as zoning and stormwater management.

Councilmembers highlighted concerns earlier this year around the document, with some, including Councilman Walter Bailey, saying they see the UDO as a mistake that infringes on private property rights.

At a recent planning commission public hearing, committee members were deadlocked 3-3 toward approving to repeal and replace the UDO in its entirety. Elaine Segelken was absent.

Betty Profit, one of the members who voted against the repeal, said her decision was simple because she believed the UDO is a living document and instead of completely getting rid of it she thinks it should be edited.

"It's nothing scholarly, just common sense," she said.

Fellow commission member Kevin Carroll also agreed the UDO shouldn't be repealed. He said he didn't understand why the council was looking to drop the document.

The UDO felt more cohesive in comparison to what they had before, he said.

"It just took so long to do," he said. "I say keep the UDO."

Getting the UDO approved in Summerville in October 2019 was a four-year process that cost $250,000 due to things like consulting fees. The purpose was to help the town in mapping out its growth over the next couple of years since more people were moving to the area.

The development standards crafted by the UDO is mentioned several times in the town's comprehensive plan for the next 15 to 20 years. Jonathan Lee, who voted to repeal the UDO, said he agreed that there were some positives to the regulations.

"It brought different zoning classifications that we didn't have in the past," he said.

Now there are things like mixed-use districts in Summerville. He said he voted to approve the repeal to align with a lot of the complaints he had heard about the UDO. It included issues with the document being too cumbersome and complicated for projects to get approved, he said.

Town council members said the UDO was also pushed originally because they assumed it would stop the development of an American Homes 4 Rent project.

The development plan, which includes 23 rental homes between Germantown Road and Waring Street, was approved prior to the UDO passing and is still slated to come to town.

Nick Kyryliuk moved to the Germantown area last year. He wasn't aware the rental home property was coming to the neighborhood. He said he hopes to the town is able to develop more standards for the property to ensure that the rental development doesn't end up being a burden to the historical area.

"I feel like I got a fast one pulled on me," he said.

With the UDO repeal coming to a tie and failing in the planning commission, it will now move back to town council, where members will vote for a final decision on the document.