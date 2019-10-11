SUMMERVILLE — Town leaders have passed a sweeping new ordinance that will be used to guide future development here — four years after initially beginning the process.

The decision to pass the Unified Development Ordinance Thursday wasn't met with a consensus. Mayor Wiley Johnson, in particular, was opposed to finalizing the ordinance before Town Council had entirely finished workshopping the document, as it has been doing on a near-weekly basis since April.

Though it was on Thursday's agenda, Johnson immediately motioned to postpone passing the final version until the November council meeting, to give members a few more weeks to finish working through the document.

His concerns were met with skepticism, namely from Councilman Aaron Brown, who said that after a four-year process and months of working through the minute details, the town's residents had been left up in the air for too long about how future developments would proceed.

"We've got businesses that are trying to move forward," Brown said.

The UDO ultimately passed 4-3, with council members Brown, Walter Bailey, Bob Jackson and Kima Garten-Schmidt voting in favor. Christine Czarnik, Bill McIntosh and Johnson voted against passing the ordinance until it had been fully fleshed out by Council.

The History of the UDO

Efforts to remake Summerville's development ordinances began in 2014 when town officials were creating a vision plan for the growing municipality.

The town was aware there were deficiencies in the existing ordinances, which haven't been updated since 1983, but decided to bring in a consultant to do a full analysis of what codes worked, what needed updating, and most importantly, what needed to be implemented to reflect modern life in the town.

"(The current ordinance) does not address a lot of things that go on in current times," said Town Planner Jessi Shuler.

The consultant was hired and work officially began on drafting the UDO in 2015. In 2016, there were drafts of chapters in place and the town Planning Department had a complete draft of the ordinance by 2017, Shuler said. Then, the town held three major public forums to gather input from citizens about the proposed changes.

From there, the town Planning Commission worked through the document chapter by chapter for months before passing it on to Town Council for a first reading. Then, for whatever reason, Shuler said the council decided to go through the ordinance by chapter as well, which delayed its passing by months. Council has scheduled Wednesday workshops nearly every week since April to go through the document.

Now, the 300-plus-page ordinance is finally through council's approval process.

The UDO, explained

Most residents in Summerville won't feel or see a noticeable impact from the UDO's passing, Shuler said. It doesn't impact residential neighborhoods that are already developed, and the new design guidelines only apply to developments of five blocks or more. Its ultimate goal is to provide protection for the developments already in place downtown and make sure that any larger developments in the future meet guidelines that protect the feel of the historic city.

At its most basic, the UDO is a one-stop-shop for any and all development codes and regulations in a way the town code currently isn't. Zoning and development questions currently have to be answered by searching through text ordinances in various chapters of the town code that aren't even next to each other.

There are no graphs or charts to more easily explain complicated zoning questions, which Shuler said usually meant planning staff had to answer questions from constituents since information was so hard to discern.

The new UDO is much more user friendly, Shuler said, with frequent visuals in between the written codes to show what is and isn't permitted in a particular zoning district. The document also works to give adequate definitions for all zoning uses and terms — the current code is sparse with defining acceptable uses in different zoned areas, which Shuler said again complicated the process for developers and residents. There's also an entire chapter explaining what permits are required for different types of development and where to get those permits.

"Our downtown area has the same zoning district, the same requirements as out by the interstate," she said. "And we knew that shouldn't be the case. Because right here in downtown Summerville looks very different, and we want it to look very different from what you see out by the interstate."

To fix that, the town and the consultant worked to develop four mixed-use districts that can blend together residential and commercial properties and set different standards for each:

Downtown district

Urban corridor mixed-use district, which stretches closer to the interstate and down Trolley Road

Neighborhood residential district in the Oakbrook and Brownsville area

Neighborhood mixed-use district which includes areas of the town currently zoned for "neighborhood business"

Shuler said the other major change was establishing design guidelines. The town has a Commercial Design Review Board and the Board of Architectural Review for residential developments, but there was a lack of standards either of the two boards could use when reviewing proposals.

"People would come to them with something that was so far off from what (the board) was looking for that it was a fight just to get something that was decent rather than coming in with something that was close and fighting to make it a really quality development," she said. "So this kind of sets out those minimum guidelines."

Moving Forward

Though the UDO ultimately did not pass Council with a resounding consensus, it seems to be positive that town planners will finally be able to direct residents and business owners on what development standards to use.

For months, as council was going through the review process, the town had been in a "curious position," Shuler said.

"We had to tell people 'you may have to follow these (old rules) or these (new rules),' and we don't know which one to tell them," she said. "Meetings now are taking twice as long because we're explaining that if you do it before it (passes council) then this is what you have to do, but if it's under the UDO this is what you have to do."

Those concerns seemed to be what prompted Brown and councilman Bob Jackson to vote the UDO through before it was fully workshopped — which council was almost finished with.

"Let’s get it in place so we can figure out what those particulars (that still need addressing) are," Jackson said. “There’s no perfect instrument. This UDO will not be perfect … but we’re sitting in limbo for businesses."