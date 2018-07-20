The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Summerville police officer shot and injured two men after their vehicle struck him Friday morning, authorities said.
Thom Berry, a spokesman for SLED, said Summerville police were called to the White Gables subdivision early Friday on report of suspicious individuals. The community is off of Central Avenue.
The responding officer spotted a car in the subdivision and got out of his cruiser. As he walked toward the vehicle, it accelerated and hit him, Berry said.
SLED agents were told the officer then fired at the car as it sped away, Berry said. The two men inside the vehicle were shot. Their car crashed a short distance away.
The men were taken into custody with injuries that are not life-threatening.
The officer was treated at Summerville Medical Center. His injuries also are not life-threatening, Berry said.
SLED was called to investigate at 2:57 a.m.
Berry said there is video footage of the incident. It wasn't immediately clear whether that video was captured on dash camera or the officer's body-worn camera.