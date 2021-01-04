Summerville nonprofit teaches independent living skills to adults with disabilities

SUMMERVILLE — When children living with disabilities become adults, experts say they age out of a lot of the local community programs available to them.

A gap in the number of resources exists between adults and children as a result. "Beyond BASIC exists to fill that gap," said Molly Smith, the nonprofit's chief operating officer and co-founder.

Beyond BASIC Life Skills gives adults with intellectual disabilities the tools they need to live independently.

Many families use the program as an additional social outlet for adults with disabilities. The nonprofit was founded in a collaboration between Smith and Ashton Johnson, the organization's executive director.

It started when Johnson came home from college. Her older sister, Melissa, has an intellectual disability.

“And we were having such an in-depth conversation about life," Johnson said.

She discovered that her sister wanted most of the same things all adults do. She wanted a boyfriend, to have a job and a family.

Johnson also realized during the conversation that there are doors and options open for her that aren't for Melissa.

At the time, Johnson's sister was attending an adult day facility that she said occupied her time but didn't challenge her. Melissa also didn't have a lot of freedom, as far as the choices over her life.

Smith was seeing the same thing working as a music therapist. The adults with disabilities she was interacting with also lacked the opportunity to choose things for themselves.

Johnson said she knew all her sister needed was some additional encouragement and guidance to live the adult life she wanted. That's where Beyond BASIC came in.

On top of teaching job skills and other areas, the program covers hygiene, kitchen skills and advocating for oneself.

“Pretty much everything it takes to be a functioning adult in this world," Smith said.

The biggest lesson the organization tries to teach involves the power of choice. If a person doesn't want to do a specific activity then no one at Beyond BASIC forces them to do it.

Everyone involved in the program is also referred to as a teammate. That ranges from the caregivers and staff to the adults with disabilities.

“We’re all equal, were all adults, we're all teammates," Johnson said.

Giving everyone the power to make their own choices is important because Beyond BASIC organizers argue it's the first major step toward adulthood. They try to avoid talking to participants as if they are children and push for them to be treated like the adults they are.

Over the years, Johnson said she has noticed a change in her sister. She is a lot more outspoken and sassy. She has even been able to hold video conversations on her own with a friend that moved away.

“For the first time, the ball is in their court," Smith said.

Because of the pandemic, the program has had to adjust and place more emphasis on virtual content and classes. This has led to a drop in funding and the departure of a few participants because of difficulty with the virtual programs.

But in the past couple of months, the group has been able to find a middle ground. On top of some virtual programs, Beyond BASIC hosts a meetup at a park on Mondays, a small in-person program on Tuesdays and a social program Friday nights.

"It's been a little bit scary," Smith said. "But we're making it work because we have to."

Prior to this year, funding for a program like Beyond BASIC was already a concern. Smith looked into grants to help support the organization.

She found more than 3,000 grants that support services for children in the greater Charleston area. Only 10 grants support adults with disabilities.

That grant gap speaks to the disparity in the lack of resources for adults with disabilities, she said. That's why the group sees the program as a huge value.

“It just doesn’t measure up," Smith said.

If anyone wishes to donate, go to Beyond BASIC Life Skills' Facebook page and click donate.

The best thing organizers said the community can do is try to spread the word about the group. That includes following it on social media and telling people about events.

"The biggest thing is for the community to know about us," Johnson said.