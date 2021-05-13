Summerville nonprofit asks for funding as it gives out thousands of pounds in food

SUMMERVILLE — The Community Resource Center has spent the past pandemic year distributing food to thousands of residents in the Lowcountry.

They have given out almost a million pounds of food this year, and the organization is looking for a little assistance to continue the momentum.

The Community Resource Center is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the needs of low-income families throughout the Lowcountry. Some of the work includes connecting people with rental-assistance resources and offering employment preparation tools.

The group has centers in Summerville and North Charleston.

Around April of last year, Smith said different organizations, including the Lowcountry Food Bank, reached out to them about starting a massive food distribution system. At the time, many residents were out of work with the pandemic becoming a huge crisis.

Since then, the organization has used more than 30 different locations for distribution, including distribution in Summerville, North Charleston, St. George and James Island. This year, the center has given out more than 200,000 diapers, around 170,000 hygiene kits and more than 900,000 pounds of food.

In 2020, the Lowcountry Food Bank reported that the Community Resource Center had distributed 1.6 million pounds of food.

"Which created 1,333,333 meals for those experiencing food insecurity," said Joanna Bruno, the vice president of agency relations for the Lowcountry Food Bank.

One of the biggest challenges, according to Smith and the organization's other co-founder Shakem Amen Akhet, has been around funding and volunteer fatigue. Because the organization has been going nonstop with the distributions since last year, the work has put a strain on the center.

In a week, the distributions averages hundreds of cars. If it hadn't been for their partnerships with several police departments, sheriff offices and other organizations, they weren't sure the center could have kept it going.

“We were digging in when everybody else was closed," Smith said.

Those who would like to support the organization can do so by donating to its Cash App at $NCCRC, calling 843-530-6473 or emailing commrecen51@gmail.com.

Residents can also drop off donations and supplies at its center at 116 W Second N St. in Summerville. Without additional funding, the organizers aren't sure how long the center can keep the distribution going.

By now, Smith said his team had hoped that some of the need would've died down. At one of the organizations most recent giveaways in May in North Charleston, more than 300 cars lined up for needed food and supplies.