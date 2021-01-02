Summerville native, US Men's National Soccer Team player giving back to community

SUMMERVILLE — Soccer has taken Jonathan Amon all over the world.

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team midfielder has played on just about every continent on the planet, but he has never forgotten where it all began — on the playgrounds and backyards in his hometown of Summerville.

It’s one of the main reasons Amon and his father Joseph started the Amon Foundation — to give back to the community that has given him and his family so much. The Amon Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of underserved children through soccer and life skills.

“I think about what the sport of soccer and the city of Summerville has done for me, and I had a lot of helping getting where I am today,” said Jonathan Amon, who made his debut with U.S. National team in 2018. “If I can help others, that’s what I want to do. I want the kids in my community to be able to pursue their ambitions, whatever they might be.”

The foundation, which was started in 2018, has about 20 children ages 5 through 16 enrolled. The goal isn’t just to teach the kids to kick a ball around a field and score goals, it’s to help the children become well-rounded citizens.

“Yes, soccer is important to us, but we also want to teach them life skills, too,” said Joseph Amon, who came to the U.S. in 1980 from Nigeria to attend Alabama A&M University. “Being a great athlete, being a great (soccer) player isn’t all there is in life. You have to have the character behind it to be successful. We want the children in our program to think about life away from soccer and athletics.”

The program is centered around the "20 Pillars" that the elder Amon said he believes help shape good character in a child. From creating good work habits, to showing respect to teachers, parents and grownups, to being compassionate and always telling the truth, the program focuses on the total person.

Before each practice, the children spend time in a classroom going over those 20 Pillars.

“We want to prepare the children for the future,” Joseph Amon said. “Most of the children come from single-parent homes, so having another voice to reinforce these values, the pillars we believe in, is important for them to become good citizens.”

The foundation supplies all the soccer equipment, uniforms, jerseys, cleats and classroom curriculum at no cost.

“We don’t want money to be the issue," Joseph Amon said. "If you have the desire, then you are welcome.”

Lakeisha Haynes has seen firsthand the impact the foundation can have on her 6-year-old son, Caleb.

“He’s learning life lessons and skills that are going to help him the rest of his life,” Haynes said. “It’s not just about soccer, and that was important to me. It’s about whole life skills.”

After his sophomore year at Summerville High School, Jonathan Amon was invited to try out for Denmark’s FC Nordsjaelland academy team. Amon caught the eye of Søren Krogh, a teacher at the prestigious KIES School, a boarding school in Copenhagen famous for developing soccer stars. Krogh was also a coach for FC Nordsjaelland. Jonathan signed with the club’s academy later that year.

Amon made his professional debut with FC Nordsjaelland in November 2017.

In 2018, at age 19, Jonathan Amon made his first appearance with the U.S. National Team in a friendly match against Peru in Hartford, Conn. Amon became the first Charleston area native to play for the U.S. men’s team.

“To put on the U.S. jersey was a dream come true for me,” said Amon.

Now 21, Amon has made 40 appearances with FC Nordsjaelland since his start there. Amon suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.

For more information on the Amon Foundation, go to amon-foundation.com.