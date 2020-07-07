Summerville nanny awarded American Red Cross' highest honor for saving 1-year-old's life

After saving the life of one of the children she cares for, Summerville resident Misty Gilbert was awarded the American Red Cross' Certificate of Merit, the organization's highest honor.

During a virtual ceremony Tuesday, Gilbert was recognized by the Red Cross, Volvo Cars and the parents of the child's life she saved, 1-year-old Benson Davis.

"It's such an honor," Gilbert said. "I'm taken aback from all the love and support."

The American Red Cross gives out three types of honors as part of its awards program for people who directly save or sustain a life in an emergency situation.

There's the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action, awarded to a group of individuals who are not Red Cross trained but stepped up to save someone's life. The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is given to health care professionals who saved a life while on duty.

The Certificate of Merit recognizes Red Cross-trained individuals and off-duty professional responders. Of the three national awards, the Certificate of Merit is the only one signed by the U.S. president.

Gilbert has been a nanny for the past 10 years and a nanny for the Davis family for more than two years. She has trained annually in the Red Cross' Adult and Pediatric First Aid program.

She encourages everyone to look into the program.

“I never thought I would actually have to use it," she said.

Gilbert had just given young Benson Davis and his sibling lunch and was preparing to put him down for his afternoon nap when she found him collapsed on the floor, shaking. She immediately called 911 and contacted Benson's mother, Brandi Davis.

Gilbert knew to check his breathing and when Benson turned blue after shaking, she immediately started CPR. The whole incident lasted two minutes, she said.

“But a lot happened in that two minutes," she said.

Benson regained consciousness by the time his mother and emergency services arrived. He was transported to the hospital where it was determined that he had suffered from dehydration.

“It still chokes us up," said Benson's father Drew Davis. “Misty, from the bottom of our heart ... thank you so much for what you did.”

He and his wife ended up working with Gilbert to sign up for the Red Cross' first aid program.

During the virtual ceremony, Katarina Fjording, a executive with Volvo Cars and board member with the Lowcountry SC Chapter of the American Red Cross, presented Gilbert with the certificate. She thanked Gilbert as both a member of Red Cross and a Volvo Cars employee since Drew Davis is an employee with the company.

Ashley Henyan, executive director of the Lowcountry SC Chapter, said a lot of times situations like Benson's don't have a happy ending.

"(This award) is a celebration of saving lives," she said.

Those interested in signing up for a virtual first aid class during the pandemic can do so online through the Red Cross's website.