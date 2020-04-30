Summerville murder suspect James Yarborough found dead in Folly Beach

A former Summerville High School principal who was arrested last year on suspicion of killing his wife was found dead Thursday morning in Folly Beach.

James Stanton Yarborough, 65, was found dead at his residence about 10:30 a.m., according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

How Yarborough died wasn't yet known. His cause of death is pending an autopsy, the Coroner's Office said.

Further information about the circumstances surrounding his death were not available late Thursday.

Court records show he was released on $175,000 bail for the murder charge on Nov. 19. Bail on the other two counts totaled $75,000, court records show. Yarborough was required to be on electronic monitoring as a condition of his release.

Yarborough was charged with one count each of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction of justice after his wife, 63-year-old Karen Simmons Yarborough, was found dead in a wooded area in Dorchester County in September 2019.

He had called police to the Waring Street home he shared with his wife in Summerville and told officers he hadn't seen her since she left for a walk the night before.

Officers searched her normal walking route but found no sign of the woman, according to an incident report.

As Yarborough was describing his wife to officers, they noticed a red stain on his shirt, which he said was his own blood, an officer reported. They also noticed a single bullet on the floor of the master bedroom. No casing was found.

Yarborough said he did not have a gun and had no idea why the bullet would have been there, according to the report.

There was damage to the vehicles parked outside the home, according to the report, as well as broken flower pots and a wheel barrow “in which it appeared as if someone had attempted to clean up the scene of the incident.”