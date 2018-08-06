The man who authorities say fatally shot a woman at a Myrtle Beach hotel in January died of a self-inflicted gunshot on Sunday, according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.
Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, 19, of Summerville, was found dead shortly after 5 p.m. in his residence where he lived with his mother on Highway Plantation Avenue, authorities said.
Dunmeyer was a suspect in the murder of Colee Alora Muirhead, 20, who was shot and killed inside a room at the Beachcomber Inn and Suites on South Ocean Boulevard.
Dunmeyer was serving in the Army at the time of the slaying but was released this year under an administrative discharge, court documents show.
The Summerville-area community where Dunmeyer relocated, which comprises single-and two-story homes off Dorchester Road, sparked furor among residents there, several of whom took to social media to air their concerns.
Police said that, before Muirhead's death, the two exchanged text messages and Dunmeyer arranged to meet and pay the woman. At some point after the two met, Dunmeyer allegedly fire a .40-caliber gun, authorities said.
Investigators have said that Dunmeyer acknowledged playing a role in the shooting after surveillance video showed the man leaving the hotel room.