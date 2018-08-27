A mother and son from Summerville were identified Monday as the two people who drowned in Lake Moultrie after their boat overturned, authorities said.

Constance Brown, 56, and Benjamin Brown, 20, were found Sunday near the boat that had capsized near Hatchery Landing in the Pinopolis area, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said. Their deaths were ruled accidental drownings.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the area just before 7 p.m., when it was reported that multiple individuals had been spotted in the water after their jon boat was swamped.

The mother and her son tried to swim to the bank, a DNR official said.

A third individual, a friend of the Browns', was found by another group of boaters clinging to the overturned boat. He was treated at a hospital and later released, Salisbury added.

DNR, the coroner and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office were investigating.

With the recent deaths, five drownings have been reported this year in Berkeley County, Salisbury said.