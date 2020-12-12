Summerville Ministerial Association sees Unity Services as a way to fix cultural gaps

SUMMERVILLE — At least once a year, local Black churches swap pastors with predominantly White churches in town to bridge cultural community gaps.

For the past 33 years, those churches have gathered to exchange ideas and methods of worship in what the Summerville community calls Unity Services.

"It has really been an opportunity to get to know people," said the Rev. John Scott, a retired priest at St. Paul's in Summerville on West Carolina Avenue. "We have a wonderful group of ministers here."

Catholic, Baptist, Anglican and Presbyterian are some of the denominations in town. Most have a representative in the Summerville Ministerial Association.

The group is a collection of local church leaders that join together to fellowship. It's also a chance for those leaders to support smaller churches and collaborate on local service projects.

The peak of the partnerships is the Unity Services. The programs started years ago as a once-a-year event on the same Monday as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It has since expanded to quarterly services occurring usually three times a year. It ranges from a local Baptist church pastor delivering a sermon at a Catholic church to a big lunch among churches.

The Unity Services open doors to people experiencing new kinds of music, conversations and different types of religious practices.

The Rev. Edward Simmons, pastor of Central Missionary Baptist Church on West Richland Street, said the services allow for a special opportunity to connect and build a greater communitywide understanding.

“We learn so much about one another," he said.

He and others said they want to see the services grow to include more people and more exchanges.

Building a community

This summer, America witnessed a string of protests following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., after encounters with police.

Those same protests reached all the way to Summerville, where residents marched from the Walmart on Main Street to downtown Hutchinson Square.

Louis Fowler, a deacon and lifelong member of Central Missionary Baptist Church, said he believes a big part of the reason why those town protests didn't get out of control was from the years of Unity Services.

“It broadened the fellowship in the community in addition to the church fellowship," he said.

Fowler and other residents argue that the best part of the program is the lunch that follows the pastor swap sermon. Scott said so much is accomplished with the simple meal.

“It’s amazing how freeing it is," he said. "We actually get to know one another."

It also allows people to connect and discuss their community concerns. Topics have included the Black community's relationship with police and sharing available community resources.

Fowler said he likes seeing the different cultures intermingle during the lunch. He graduated from Alston High School in Summerville in 1966 right before schools were desegregated in 1970.

During the Unity Services lunch, the tables aren't separated by church or race.

“Whatever comfort zone we had was torn down," Fowler said. "It wasn't a racial thing. It was fellowship."

Simmons agrees. Having the chance to bring up subjects like Floyd's death is what really pulled him in. He is new to the Ministerial Association and has only been the pastor of Central Missionary Baptist for two years.

While connecting with different community members through the Unity Services, he is able to relay how serious and scary things like police violence can be for the Black community.

“Those are tough subjects to talk about," he said. “But that's what Christian unity is all about.”

Mary Ann Bridgman is a member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church on Dorchester Road. She has been attending the Unity Services for the past four years.

She grew up in the New York area and said she knows the South has a completely different history with racism. When King was assassinated, she was working in Manhattan.

Bridgman said she remembers there being a lot of shooting and rioting during that time. The lunches of the Unity Services opened up a pathway for her to talk to different community members about navigating race in America.

“So I think it's good to try and understand each other," she said.

She also appreciates just seeing the cultural differences in how communities worship. When visiting Brownsville Community Church of God, a predominantly Black church, she remembers the music and the shouting and excitement from the congregation.

At a Catholic service, the church is a little quieter, she said. She was surprised to see Brownsville parishioners yell "amen" when the pastor was reading the Scripture, she said.

“And that’s not something I had been used to," she said. “They’re exuberant about their faith.”

When one of her friends visited St. Theresa during a Unity Service, Bridgman said they joked that they had gotten their workout after all of the kneeling.

Fowler and Simmons said they noticed the same differences. Simmons said he teased his sister that they wouldn't be allowed back after her shouting.

But Fowler said he appreciated being able to visit churches he had only seen the outside of for years. He never imagined visiting a catholic church before the Unity Service.

“It expanded our view of what service meant at different churches," he said.

Adjusting to the pandemic

With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic many local churches have had to alter services to promote safety.

This has included halting the pastor swap portion of Unity Services and just organizing a small gathering at Hutchinson Square. But Scott and Simmons argue the overall pandemic experience is a learning moment.

Simmons said some are realizing that a church is the people and not the building.

“I truly believe now that people are seeing who the church is," he said.

Fowler said he believes now more than ever groups like the Summerville Ministerial Association need to be building unity. Issues like affordable housing and financial concerns were problems in town before COVID-19.

When the pandemic slows, Fowler said there will likely be additional problems. So the best thing to do is to make sure people are aware of resources and that they can access them without being members of a specific church, he said.

Fowler argues that is one of the big benefits of having programs like the Unity Service.

“It also allows the different communities in Summerville to know of services that are available to the general public that we might not have known about," he said.

He learned about The Ark of SC from the ministerial association. The organization offers respite care programs to people living with Alzheimer's. Proceeds from the Unity Services often go to organizations like The Ark.

The ministerial association also gives residents a chance to hear about different food distributions that are organized at churches like Summerville Baptist Church and St. Paul's.

So by building on the church connections, Fowler said it creates a better community of resources.

Forgetting about the competition

There are churches scattered around Summerville and Scott said there is a tendency for them to see each other as competitors.

He said many get obsessed with things like membership numbers and attendance. But being a part of the ministerial association strips away a lot of the competitiveness, he said.

"We work together with one another," he said. "I think for me that's been the most exciting thing."

Scott and others plan to expand the association to include the Jewish community and other religious backgrounds. The consensus among ministerial association members is that the Unity Services are vital because it touches on the idea of spreading the faith.

Simmons said he sees it as living a sermon and not just preaching one.

“I want to see more unity," Simmons said. “Because when everyone gets on one accord good things can happen.”