Summerville Memorial Stadium to receive additional funds for improvements

Improvements to the John McKissick Field and Memorial Stadium are a step closer to taking off following the approval of additional funding from Summerville and Dorchester County.

The town and county have each added $100,000 to support renovations to the stadium. The county will now contribute $300,000 to the project, and the town will do the same. The $600,000 in contributions are contingent on a three-way agreement being signed with Dorchester District 2. If DD2 approves its contribution, the new funding total will be $900,000.

At the Aug. 10 County Council meeting, members voted and approved the funding and execution of an intergovernmental agreement with the town and District 2. Town Council approved the additional funds at the Thursday council meeting.

The funds have yet to be allocated. Terry Jenkins, a town councilman, said the county and town are now waiting for District 2 to approve its $300,000 contribution at the next school board meeting.

He expects an agreement with the three partnering entities to be signed the day after the school board meeting. The funding will be allocated once that agreement has been signed.

"I feel certain the agreement is going to go through," Jenkins said.

A total cost for improvements to the field has yet to be determined. Additional fundraising is planned once the agreement has been finalized.

DD2 will manage the majority of the improvement funds. The rest will be managed by the board with the South Magnolia Event Group.

The board members include Jenkins, Dorchester Councilman Eddie Crosby, DD2 Director of Facilities Tony Soles, Summerville High School Athletic Director Brion Rutherford and Jimmy Tupper, a local builder and former Summerville High School football player.

“Our town was built around football before its economic growth," Tupper said. "It's time to pay it back."

The stadium is located a few blocks from downtown Summerville and near Azalea Park, on South Magnolia Street. Organizers see it as the perfect event space.

It functions as the football field for Summerville High. It also hasn't seen many improvements since the 1980s.

The building of the field was paid for and organized by the Summerville Exchange Club in the 1950s. It was named after John McKissick, the renowned Summerville High football coach, in 1987.

The school won 10 state championships during his tenure as coach from 1952 to 2014. His team also held a record 41-game winning streak from 1978 to 1980.

McKissick died in November.

Tupper and Summerville High's new football coach, Ian Rafferty, pushed for renovations earlier this year following Rafferty's hiring.

The two played together when they were in high school. Tupper said he envisions the stadium being able to host the town's farmer's market, a town movie night through a new display screen and other community events.

It will be a large event space and community center in the town. Some of the initial improvements include upgrading the bathrooms, ticket booths and adding a synthetic field.

DD2 is expected to renovate the neighboring parking lot, as well.

Officials see the renovations as an investment and expect to see financial returns when the stadium starts functioning as an event center, Jenkins said. There will also be additional fundraising efforts to support the improvements.

Tupper said they hope to raise enough money to add a statue of McKissick.