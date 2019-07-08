SUMMERVILLE — Mayor Wiley Johnson has announced he will not run for re-election this year.

Johnson's decision, which he announced to a crowd of supporters at a Friday barbecue and confirmed Monday to The Post and Courier, comes after a tumultuous tenure that included a 2018 censure from Town Council and what Johnson feels was an "orchestrated coup" against him by sitting members of council.

The council sets the tone for the town, and for years had been telling staff the mayor has no authority, Johnson said.

That can't be good for a town, he said. "By announcing I'm not running, maybe they'll propose ordinance changes putting things back like they were."

Whether to run for re-election is something, Johnson said, has been on his mind since the beginning of his term, when council members began changing town ordinances that he saw as stripping the authority of the mayor's office. Had council members changed during his tenure, Johnson said he likely would've run again.

"Quite honestly, I think they're still very defensive and not very proactive. Very seldom do they bring things to the table. If we have a new mayor, maybe that will change. If it doesn't, maybe people in Summerville will see change is needed," he said. "It does not serve the people of Summerville well for me to stay in office with some of these councilmen working against me."

Members of the Town Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Most important for whoever the town's next mayor is, Johnson said, is that they recognize the need for Summerville to move from operating like a small town to a thriving city.

Finding new, fresh ideas and hiring people with different perspectives is key in moving Summerville forward, Johnson said.

"I'm very concerned at the proclivity to hire people from within that maybe aren't the best we can get and maybe aren't qualified, as well as people we could hire if we cast a wider net," he said.

In a June 24 column titled "Town ready for next chapter" in the Summerville Journal-Scene, Johnson outlined his accomplishments in improving government transparency and moving forward on town construction projects, and lamented the town budgets, which he said were littered with wasteful spending.

"Summerville is ready for the next chapter in its 200-year history," he wrote. "The challenge it faces is the requirement for fresh leadership and ideas to 'protect our past while planning for our future.'"

Filing for the 2019 Summerville mayoral election officially opens Aug. 7, though three candidates have already declared — current Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn, former fire chief Richard Waring III and musician Fleming Moore.

Johnson wouldn't elaborate on his future plans, "because I don't want to," but said he would stay in the Palmetto State.