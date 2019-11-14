SUMMERVILLE — On his way out the door, Mayor Wiley Johnson is saying he hopes Town Council will restore powers to the town’s next mayor that Johnson alleges were stripped from him before he took office in 2016.

Town Council members, however, say Johnson’s request is unnecessary and there's nothing in the works toward change before mayor-elect Ricky Waring III takes office in January.

The disagreement is the latest in a tumultuous four years between Johnson and the six Town Council members.

Johnson first mentioned the request in passing at the end of Tuesday’s council committee meetings. He doubled down Wednesday with a bit more specificity during his monthly “chat with the mayor” session.

“The mayor needs to attend staff meetings,” Johnson said during the event which was live-streamed on Facebook. “I don’t know if you realize, but the mayor doesn’t get to go to staff meetings with the town administrator and division department heads. That is the only way you can keep up with what’s going on inside the town and with the staff.”

Johnson’s concerns date back to the early 2010s when Bill Collins took over the mayor’s office as the town’s first new mayor in 40 years. Around the time Collins was inaugurated, the town administrator stepped down and some of the powers of that office were absorbed into Collins’ job description.

Collins gave up the administrator powers right after the 2015 election, The Post and Courier reported at the time, in a move he said put the town back to where it was just before he got elected: with a town administrator who oversaw the day-to-day operations of the town and a mayor who could work with — but not give direction to — that administrator.

Councilman Walter Bailey said Wednesday it’s not necessary to change the ordinances that caused so much consternation leading up to the Johnson administration.

What Town Council did, Bailey said, is gave the extra mayoral powers back to the administrator — currently Colin Martin — a move Johnson himself campaigned on.

“(Mayor Johnson) wanted to hire a professional administrator and have him exercise the powers we had given to Collins,” Bailey said. “We did that, terminated the extra powers for the mayor and we hired an administrator. And then Wiley started complaining about that after he got in. He ran on one thing and kind of flipped.”

When told of Johnson's comment that the mayor can't attend meetings about town operations, Bailey said the town administrator has a right to meet with staff without the mayor or council being there if that’s his choice.

"The other way would be to have a good relationship with administrator, and that’s not happening right now," he said. "But it will in January."

Councilman Bill McIntosh echoed Bailey’s sentiments, saying that the town has been functioning for the most part as it did for years under former long-term mayor Berlin G. Myers. A change to the town ordinances as Johnson is suggesting, McIntosh said, simply isn’t necessary.

Johnson did not return a phone message seeking further comment for this story.

Waring said that he sees no reason for the status quo to change, and said he told Johnson as much after Tuesday's committee meetings.

"I'm going to get along with council alright, I’m not looking for any power," he said. "Communication, I ran on that platform. As long as you communicate good I won’t have any trouble."

Incoming councilman Terry Jenkins, who served two previous terms on Town Council — including during the end of Collins’ term as mayor — said it was “totally unnecessary to review all of this” as Johnson was suggesting.

“We’re going to have a new council and a new mayor and I think when we get there we’ll sit down … with Ricky Waring and see what makes the most sense for the Town of Summerville,” he said.

Moreover, Jenkins said, it was Johnson's council that chose not to give him the same powers bestowed to Collins. The so-called “stripping” of powers Johnson and those close to him have alleged for four years, Jenkins said, simply didn’t take place.

“It did not happen,” he said. “They are misleading the Summervillians who do not keep up with this close enough.”

Waring will be sworn in as mayor during the first week of January.