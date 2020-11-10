Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring's 1st year: Balancing growth, easing council tension

SUMMERVILLE — In his first year in office, Mayor Ricky Waring has been challenged with responding to a pandemic and fulfilling campaign promises on growth issues.

Last November the town elected Waring after four years with its previous mayor, Wiley Johnson. Waring stepped into the position with a goal to guide the town through its spurts and easing tensions.

Some of the fears around growth have been more people, more cars on the roads and concerns on keeping a small town charm. Residents have routinely noted issues with traffic along North Main Street and the Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

Managing the boom in a small town and an ongoing pandemic are only a few things Waring inherited in his first year in office.

"I felt like I could bring the unity back," Waring said.

Johnson's term received a lot of attention following tension between the mayor's office and Town Council. Most of the tension centered around debates on the town passing ordinances that pushed for having a weak mayor and strong council.

This included a structure where a town administrator typically oversees the day-to-day operations while the mayor works with the administrator instead of directing them.

Johnson didn't seek a reelection and cited division with council over the mayor's authority as one of the main reasons. Town Council has continued with the weak mayor and strong council structure with Waring's support.

Diane Frankenberger, the owner of People, Places & Quilts in downtown and a longtime resident, said Waring came in at a good time. Waring is a former fire chief, public safety director, town operation director and council member.

"He’s had a lot of experience in a lot of the different positions he has held," Frankenberger said. "I think he really knows Summerville."

Officials and some residents say the mayor's main accomplishments this year have been in the handling of the pandemic, putting more attention on Berlin G. Myers Parkway improvement and unifying council.

Easing tensions

Waring stepped into office when the high tension between the council and the mayor were routinely making headlines.

The most notable was a 2018 censure. It came after officials accused Johnson of overstepping in his position and preventing employees from doing their job. In a June 2018 story in The Post and Courier, Councilman Bill McIntosh framed it as Johnson barking out orders to people.

Waring said, "It seemed to be total chaos between the Town Council and the mayor."

Johnson didn't respond to requests for comments. In the past, the former mayor argued that the council during his term routinely informed town staff that the mayor doesn't have any authority.

One of the main differences some officials have noted this year is in communication. Councilman Walter Bailey said everyone is treated with respect by Waring.

"That didn't happen in the previous administration," he said. "It's just night and day."

Councilman Terry Jenkins was elected into his current position the same year as Waring. The council doesn't agree all the time, he said.

What has helped is Waring taking time to understand everyone's position on a certain issue.

"One of the most significant accomplishments he's had is in unifying council," he said.

A reoccurring discussion on council this year has been around mask ordinances to help prevent COVID-19 cases.

The current ordinance that was amended in September requires people to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and town buildings. Violators risk facing a $25 fine.

The original ordinance called for mask wearing in all food and retail establishments. Many residents have argued against the current and original ordinance believing the rule infringes on their civil liberties.

Though she initially supported a mask ordinance in June, Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt has been consistently opposed to a mask ordinance, citing that there didn't seem to be an end date for the ordinance.

She and Councilman Bill McIntosh voted in July to change the ordinance to a recommendation. Council met and discussed the current amended ordinance. McIntosh and Garten-Schmidt compromised on the current and less strict amended ordinance.

"Mayor Waring has been able to unify the council by contacting each of us prior to agenda votes to attempt to understand each member's position," Councilman Aaron Brown said.

Council meetings have included dozens of residents complaining about the existence of a mask ordinance. Brown has been one of the members consistently supporting an ordinance.

Officials have rarely gotten into public disputes over the ordinance. Brown said he doesn't want to make comparisons to any previous mayors. But he said the current mayor has been good at helping them reach a consensus on topics.

Waring said he hopes to continue to build a relationship with council. The biggest hindrance has been the pandemic, he said.

The council had to switch over to virtual meetings at a time when Waring says he was still attempting to build a relationship with council members. The town had just hired Rebecca Vance as the town administrator in March when cases started surging.

With having more meetings in person recently, they've been able to continue building a relationship, Waring said.

"The mayor is no stronger than any council person," he said. "It seems to be a good way to work it."

While the tensions with council have been eased to some extent, growth is still a pressing topic in the town.

Balancing growing pains

Over the years, Summerville has grown from a small retirement town neighboring Charleston to a constantly growing city.

Some of the growing pains have included traffic and fears around maintaining a small town charm.

"We want to do more work with our traffic," Waring said.

Part of that this year has been finding ways to alleviate traffic along North Main Street and the Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

One of the growth projects that Waring saw through this year involved the Bear Island Exchange. It included the completion of Bear Island Road which connects North Main Street around Azalea Square and North Maple Street near Brownsville.

The purpose was to help alleviate congestion near Azalea Square. Council members have also attributed some of the recent attention around the parkway extension to Waring. The 15-year project has been delayed since 2006 due to permitting issues.

Jenkins said the extension is closer than ever to getting a permit due to Waring making the project a priority and reaching out to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's office for support.

The town now meets with Graham's team and the Army Corps of Engineers on a bimonthly to get closer to addressing permitting issues.

"That is driven by the mayor," Jenkins said. "He's been at the forefront."

Some residents also want to ensure that Waring's office looks at pushing projects that keep the town's charm.

Brad Mallet, the owner of Coastal Coffee Roasters near downtown, said he wants to see the mayor and council continue to work on improving and creating spaces such as parks.

"To find ways to make the community well rounded," he said.

Frankenberger said she agrees with maintaining green space in the town.

"You can only get so big," she said. "Change is coming, but we can plan and prepare for it."

Waring and the council have been meeting throughout the year around plans for 40 acres of underdeveloped land along the Ashley River. The goal is to take the property and turn it into a park, expanding recreational activities.

While some look at Waring's first year as a step forward, some residents are still hoping for more. Excluding complaints about the mask ordinance, Louis Smith, the director of the Summerville Community Resource Center, said he hopes the mayor's office puts more attention into the minority community.

The Summerville Community Resource Center has done a food distribution once a week throughout the pandemic. Smith said they want to see support from the mayor's office with the program.

“A good first step is to reach out to our community and find out our needs that we have," he said.

Waring said the town is looking to do more work with the Brownsville area, a historic Black neighborhood. The town recently announced plans to reinvest into the community. Officials say they are hoping to use it as an opportunity to connect with community members.

Brown's district includes the Brownsville area. He wants to work with the town to provide more infrastructure in the district to increase livability for the residents.

Waring said he knows there is still a lot to do, especially with COVID-19 coming as a surprise this year. By the end of his term he said he is hoping to see the town through some its growing pains.

He wants to see the parkway extension done before he leaves office. He also plans to push through more improvements for North Maple Street and the U.S. Highway 78 and Cedar Street intersection near North Main Street.

"It's hard to believe a year is almost gone," he said.