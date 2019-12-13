SUMMERVILLE — Mayor Wiley Johnson’s last meeting at the helm of Flowertown was a microcosm of the preceding four years: punctuated by fiery disagreements with members of Town Council.

In a move Johnson said was a direct violation of town ordinances, council blocked a motion Thursday to convene in executive session to consider Johnson’s appointments to resident committees.

By doing so, he said, the council knowingly violated standards in the town’s new Unified Development Ordinance in order to prevent him and outgoing Councilwoman Christine Czarnik from making appointments.

"I would categorically deny that we broke any law," Councilman Walter Bailey said.

"They don't want me to have any appointment (power). It's back to the good ol' boys system," Johnson said in an interview after the motion to hold an executive session failed. "Isn't it obvious that they didn't want Christine and I to make any appointments? The letter of the law says that appointments will be made in December."

Chapter 13 of the town's recently adopted Unified Development Ordinance addresses appointments to boards and commissions. It says that all board and commission members "shall be appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by Town Council." The chapter also begins by saying that the policies apply to boards and commissions unless otherwise noted in another town ordinance.

The town's code of ordinances address appointment powers in Chapter 2. Those ordinances, which were updated in February 2018, say the mayor and council together make appointments to the town's boards and commissions. As Johnson told The Post and Courier, the ordinance does say that the mayor must schedule an executive session to discuss appointments before they can be approved in an open meeting.

The ordinance does not dictate that this must be done in December.

Debate over who has the power to make appointments will continue. Due to a glitch with the town's website, the meeting agenda was not posted 24 hours in advance of Thursday's scheduled council meeting as required by law. As such, any final decisions on town business had to be postponed.

Councilman Bill McIntosh, an attorney, said he believes Johnson is misinterpreting what exactly the ordinances give the mayor the power to do.

"Council does not know who Mayor Johnson may be attempting to recommend to us for boards and commissions. He has not talked to us about it," he said. "(His interpretation) is not the process and that's not how the ordinances work."

Following the meeting, Czarnik said she expected the rest of council to block Johnson's move to address appointments in executive session. She chalked up the decision to the conflicting language in current town ordinances versus what's in the UDO.

"I'm not surprised by what happened, but it isn't the way it should've been done," she said.

When asked if he was considering pursuing legal action regarding council's vote to block an executive session, Johnson said, “Everything is on the table. I could bomb Afghanistan. Everything is on the table.”

Mayor-elect Ricky Waring will be sworn in Jan. 2.