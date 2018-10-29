Summerville residents are invited to give their input Tuesday on how the town should use a renovated National Guard Armory.
The center, on North Hickory Street, has been sitting empty for years and is undergoing a $4.2 million makeover.
“It seems like the Parks and Recreation Department has their ideas of how the building should be used,” said Mayor Wiley Johnson. “I want to make sure that the people and the different groups around Summerville have their input to how the building will be used.
"After all, we’re spending millions of dollars on this.”
Johnson has called a special council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers for an update on the project and to receive public input.
It’s within his power to set a special meeting, but some Town Council members are puzzled about what's up.
“I know of no reason for this meeting,” said Councilman Bill McIntosh. “This issue has been discussed for years and the design and construction of the project and putting Doyle Best, our parks and recreation director, in charge of the project, came as a result of extensive public meetings.”
The plans are to turn it into a multipurpose building that could be used for basketball, volleyball, large banquets or performances, Best has said. It will also have smaller rooms for meetings or classes.
Johnson said he is concerned that the plans call for six basketball goals.
“It seems like the idea of indoor basketball is the main purpose,” he said. “I’m concerned that it’s going to turn into simply a gymnasium and people like the garden club or other groups won’t feel too comfortable coming in there while ball games and all are going on.”
He is also worried the gym isn't big enough for a regulation court, has low-hanging duct work and may not have enough supervision.
“My personal feeling is that we should be planning to use this building as a community center more than simply as a recreation center,” he said.
Town Council tried for about five years to figure out what to do with the 14,000-square-foot building, holding several public hearings and discussing the issue at council meetings. At one point, officials considered renovating it into police headquarters.
Johnson agreed that council has talked about the issue but said he doesn’t believe they’ve heard enough from the public.
"I want to make sure that the people of Summerville have their say," he said. "It’s only been discussed, as far as I am concerned, with the staff, and this building belongs to the people of Summerville, not to the staff.”
The building is scheduled to open in early 2019.
In March, council voted to call the facility the Rollins Edwards Community Center at the Armory, named for the World War II veteran who endured secret mustard gas testing that left him living with pain.
Edwards, the first African-American to serve on Summerville town and Dorchester County councils, died in December at 95.