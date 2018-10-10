A jury on Wednesday convicted a Summerville man who claimed he accidentally killed the mother of his child during a fight over child custody in 2015.
William Thomas Gule Jr., a 31-year-old resident of Orangeburg Road, was found guilty on one count each of murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with credit for time served in custody, according to court records. How much credit he received was not made available.
Gule is accused of killing Pamela Burgess, 35, on Aug. 5, 2015 at her West Ashley apartment on Braxton Avenue.
Investigators discovered that Gule and Burgess, who had a 2-year-old son together, had a problematic relationship with an unreported history of domestic violence, according to a statement by the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Testimony during this week's trial revealed that Burgess forced Gule to move out of her apartment one month before he killed her.
After the shooting, just after 8:20 a.m., Gule called 911 and told dispatchers that he wanted to turn himself in after shooting his girlfriend at 6 a.m. that day.
He later told investigators that he left the apartment with their juvenile son and dropped him off at his father's home.
Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gule.
Charleston police officers responded to Burgess’ apartment and found her in bed with a pillow on top of her head.
There were at least two gunshot wounds to her left temple and officers found three spent shell casings that were later matched to the 9mm Glock 26 Gule had on him when he was arrested.
Officers concluded that the crime scene did not portray "a tussle" as Gule had said.
Burgess' death stunned many in the Charleston-area legal community. She had worked for more than 15 years as a paralegal in the area and gained a reputation of problem solving and positive energy.
Her keen mind and deft handling of clients earned her wide respect on the legal scene statewide, attorneys who worked with her told The Post and Courier in 2015.
The Post and Courier could not reach Christopher Lizzi, Gule's defense attorney, for comment.