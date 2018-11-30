A Summerville man who used a fake online advertisement to try to swindle his victims out of cash and then got into a shootout, is now behind bars.
Ryan Neal Yates, a 23-year-old resident of Lynches River Drive, faces two counts each of armed robbery and attempted murder, and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at 173 Berkeley Farms Road on Nov. 16, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Once at the scene, they learned that Yates had lured the victims from the Upstate with an online advertisement for a piece of Bobcat-brand equipment, the Sheriff's Office stated.
"While waiting to meet the seller, at the dead end of Berkeley Farms Road, the victims were approached from behind by a male suspect in a silver BMW," the Sheriff's Office stated. "The suspect ... produced an AR-15 style rifle and ordered the victims to hand over their money."
One of the victims grabbed an envelope with $1,800 cash inside and simultaneously tried to get a firearm he had inside of his vehicle, the Sheriff's Office stated. Yates spotted what the victim was doing and struck him in the face with the AR-15.
Yates took the cash and tried to flee in the BMW, the Sheriff's Office stated.
"As Yates was fleeing, another firearm was retrieved by a victim and both parties got into a shootout, with the suspect's vehicle being struck by gunfire," the Sheriff's Office stated. "(He) crashed in a ditch and fled on foot into the woods."
Information provided by the Sheriff's Office did not provide details of Yates' arrest. He was booked into Berkeley County Jail on Wednesday.