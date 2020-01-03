A Summerville man is accused of trying to blow up a shed as authorities encircled it on New Year's Eve.
David Juan Bryant, 41, faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of an explosive device.
Dorchester County deputies say they found him Tuesday locked in a shed at his home on Barshay Drive, burning property that belonged to a person he'd tried to assault several times over the past two days. When they arrived, he threatened to burn the building down, with himself locked inside.
When deputies broke into the shed, they found Bryant under a bed with one hand on a modified propane tank valve and the other holding a lighter to the tank's nozzle, Sgt. Rick Carson said. They retreated, evacuated Bryant's neighbors, and called fire and explosives personnel from other departments for backup.
Summerville and county firefighters set up a charged hose line to douse Bryant, forcing him away from the tank. Authorities found military ordnance in the shed, which disposal experts from Charleston and Dorchester counties removed.
Deputies then took Bryant to a hospital for minor injuries and a mental health evaluation, and booked him into the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are working the case, Carson said, and expect that more charges will be filed.
Bryant was arrested four times in 2019 and has been convicted of domestic violence, along with drug and traffic offenses.