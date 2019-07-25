An armed Summerville man who threatened to make an employee at a North Charleston restaurant last Spring "disappear" has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, the South Carolina U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Michael Steven Strawn, 35, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after federal prosecutors said he threatened to kidnap an employee at the restaurant he was a customer and "make her disappear" after his credit card was declined.
Someone in the restaurant called the police, and Strawn left — for another restaurant. North Charleston police officers apprehended Strawn at the second restaurant, authorities said.
When they arrived, a bystander told officers that Strawn had a firearm. An officer drew his gun and ordered the man to show his hands, prosecutors said. A loaded handgun fell to the ground as Strawn removed his hands from his pocket.
Strawn has a criminal history in South Carolina dating back to 2001, State Law Enforcement Division records show, and has been convicted of multiple violent crimes, including strong armed robbery and threatening the life or family of an official.
After his release, for which there is no probation, prosecutors said Strawn will have a three-year court supervision period. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the North Charleston Police Department led the investigation.