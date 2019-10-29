A Summerville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years supervised release for human sex trafficking, the maximum sentence.
Kenneth Hutto, 36, transported a woman, referred to as "E.B.," between Georgia and South Carolina so that she could engage in prostitution for his benefit, according to a signed plea agreement.
In 2017, a Valdosta, Ga., deputy working undercover responded to an advertisement involving E.B. on a website. The deputy met with Hutto, who collected payment and directed him to a motel room, where the deputy saw E.B. with visible bruising to her eyes, neck and arms.
Investigators later learned E.B. and Hutto met while he was in federal prison, then connected when he was released. E.B. told investigators she suffers from mental illness and had been abused by her husband.
After his arrest, Hutto was released on state bond and ordered not to have any contact with E.B. However, he was rearrested in 2018 in South Carolina, again trafficking E.B. for his profit. In January, he pleaded guilty to two counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity.
The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.